Noah Gindorff added 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Rangers while Evan Edmundson had 14 points and seven assists. Trey Jacobs finished with 15 points for C-I which shot a hot 29-43 from the field (67 percent).

Detroit Lakes 34 34—68

Crosby-Ironton 35 43—78

DETROIT LAKES

Isaac Cihak 21, Tanner Doppler 16, Adam Daggett 6, Nathan Johnson 3, Mason Blank , Jacob Bettcher 3, Kai McLeod 19. FG 26-52 (50 percent), FT 4-5 (80 percent). 3-point 12-23 (52 percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 26, Evan Edmundson 14, Trey Jacobs 15, Jonathan Jacobson 5, Noah Gindorff 18 FG 29-43 (67 percent), FT 11-13 (85 percent). 3-point 9-16 (56 percent). Conference: 3-0. Overall: 12-0. Next: at Park Rapids 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Little Falls 58, Cathedral 55

LITTLE FALLS—Michael Hanowski tallied 23 points and eight rebounds during the Little Falls Flyers' 58-55 Granite Ridge Conference win over the Class 2A's fifth-ranked St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Friday.

Cathedral 14 30—55

Little Falls 21 37—58

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL

Keaton LeClaire 5, Jackson Baustian Jangula 12, Nicholas Schaefer 6, Mitchell Plombon 10, Andrew Weisser 3, Michael Schaefer 19. FG (percent), FT (percent). 3-point ( percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Austin Weisz 7, Joe Alholm 7, Dylan Lukasavitz 10, Michael Hanowski 23, Derek Poser 9, Austin Erdmann 1. FG 20-45 (44 percent), FT 11-17 (65 percent). 3-point 7-23 (30 percent). Conference: 2-1. Overall: 5-5. Next: at Foley 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sebeka 62, W-DC 60

WADENA—Bereket Loer scored 19 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 62-60 Park Region Conference loss to the Sebeka Trojans Friday.

W-DC's Dacotah Mittag tallied 13 points and 16 rebounds, Noah Ross added 13 points and Ryan Anderson collected nine points and 13 rebounds.

Sebeka 27 35—62

Wadena-Deer Creek 26 34—60

SEBEKA

James Clark 20, Jack Lillquist 19, Caleb Puttonen 4, Colt Hansen 4, Mason Dailey 4, William Hannu 2, Wyatt Meech 8. FG 23-68 (33 percent), FT 12-60 (60 percent). 3-point 4-17 (23 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Bereket Loer 19, Jonathan Pantages 3, Matt Goeden 1, Thomas Quincer 2, Noah Ross 13, Ryan Anderson 9, Dacotah Mittag 13. FG 23-63 (36 percent), FT 7-17 (41 percent). 3-point 7-25 (28 percent). Conference: 2-3. Overall: 6-6. Next: hosts Verndale 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pine City 75, Aitkin 35

AITKIN—Caleb Curtiss recorded 11 points during the Aitkin Gobblers' 75-35 Great River Conference loss to the Pine City Dragons Friday.

Aitkin has lost eight straight.

Pine City 50 25—75

Aitkin 18 17—35

PINE CITY

Jake Lunceford 5, Nick Hansmann 9, Nathan Kleppe 3, Jake Adams 1, Austin Hansmann 5, Konnor Jusczak 2, Clay Logan 35, Jake Rademacher 6, Riley Palmer 2, Seth Logan 7. FT 20-23 (89 percent).

AITKIN

DJ Haasken 6, Jesse Henline 2, Nick Bruesewitz 2, Hunter Moe 8, Dylan Gustin 2, Caleb Curtiss 11, Spencer Jacobs 4. FT 0-0 (0 percent). Conference: 2-5. Overall: 2-10. Next: hosts Barnum 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Menahga 65, Pillager 59

PILLAGER—Ridge Hunstad, Tanner Swenson and Ryan Foehrenbacher each tallied 15 points in the Pillager Huskies' 65-59 Park Region Conference loss to the Menahga Braves Friday.

Menahga 37 28—65

Pillager 38 21—59

MENAHGA

Damon Howard 17, Charles Steidler-Thompson 3, Alan Pietila 6, Anthony Wurdock 12, Kirby Hrdlicka 18, Canton Matson 9. FT 18-26 (69 percent).

PILLAGER

Ridge Hunstad 15, Damian Fink 2, Tanner Swenson 15, Spencer Schaefer 8, Kaleb Smith , Joshua Doss 4, Ryan Foehrenbacher 15. FT 9-12 (75 percent). Conference: 3-2. Overall: 7-5. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mounds View 87,

Staples-Motley 53

MOUNDS VIEW—Gavin Smith paced the Staples-Motley Cardinals with 20 points in an 87-53 non-conference loss to the Mounds View Mustangs Friday.

Derek Kennedy added 12 points and Jack Fietek 10 for the Cards who had won three straight.

Mounds View 37 50—87

Staples-Motley 17 36—53

MOUNDS VIEW

Michael Conlin-Brandenburg 9, Oskar Peterson 5, Chris Kim 3, Jack McCoy 2, Ben Jepko 2, Colin Jones 3, Luke Gravley 7, Brian Stone 9, Nate Varberg 17, Jason Anderson 2, Scott Kalthoff 3, Josh Albers 6, Michael Fahim 17. FT 9-16 (56 percent).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Isaiah Ross-Bahn 2, Gavin Smith 20, Derek Kennedy 12, Jack Fietek 10, Brayden Losh 2, Trey Skeesick 7. FT 5-10 (50 percent). Overall: 5-6. Next: hosts Pillager 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.