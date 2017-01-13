Area Girls Basketball: Cardinals overpower Park Rapids

Sam Schimpp contributed 15 points and Kelsie Weite 10 for Staples-Motley which is 10-2 overall, 3-0 in the conference.

Park Rapids 21 36—57

Staples-Motley 32 41—73

PARK RAPIDS

Macky Warne 11, Kaisa Coborn 2, Kendra Coborn 12, Jaiden McCollum 16, Rilee Michaelson 7, Megan Jewison 3, Paige Johnson 6. FT 2-6 (33 percent).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Kelsie Weite 10, Ashley Smith 3, Chelsea Nanik 17, Kiera Dumpprope 2, Sam Schimpp 15, Claire Wolhowe 21, Amber Robben 5. FT 7-13 (54 percent). Conference: 3-0. Overall: 10-2. Next: host Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Aitkin 58, Pine City 54

PINE CITY—Naomi Lane registered 14 points and seven rebounds during the Aitkin Gobblers' 58-54 Great River Conference win over the Pine City Dragons Friday.

Taylor Ehnstrom added 13 points for the Gobblers.

Pine City 24 30—54

Aitkin 29 29—58

PINE CITY

Alaina Steele 7, Lily Wilson 10, Ellie Hasz 4, Grace Langmade 10, Alison Brown 11, Hannah Lorsung 4, Chloe Alleman 4, Isabelle Aragonez 4.

AITKIN

Jillian MacDonald 7, Samantha Forster 1, Myah Newton 3, Bryn Wilson 2, Taylor Ehnstrom 13, Naomi Lane 14, Kaija Davies 3, Maggi Fellerman 5, Ramsey Moe 5, Brooklyn Brezinsky 3, McKenna MacDonald 2. FG 20-57 (35 percent), FT 12-20 (60 percent). 3-point 6-12 (50 percent). Conference: 5-2. Overall: 7-4. Next: at Pequot Lakes 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

C-I 56, Detroit Lakes 51

DETROIT LAKES—Jami Nelson turned in 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and eight blocks for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 56-51 MId-State Conference win over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Friday.

Shyanne Loiland added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Rangers.

Detroit Lakes 23 28—51

Crosby-Ironton 21 35—56

DETROIT LAKES

Macy Kirchner 2, Emily Larson 8, Naomi Larson 4, Lauren Tschider 8, Abby Schramel 23. FG 15-73 (21 percent), FT 10-15 (67 percent). 3-point 5-30 (17 percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Shayla Loiland 9, Alyssa Klancher 2, Tori DeCent 3, Shyanne Loiland 15, Jami Nelson 22, Mariah Bodle 5. FG 19-49 (39 percent), FT 13-20 (55 percent). 3-point 5-11 (45 percent). Conference: 1-3. Overall: 6-6. Next: at Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

LRCS 55, Woodcrest 26

ST. FRANCIS—Grace Imdieke amassed 19 points and seven rebounds for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in their 55-26 win against Woodcrest at the St. Francis Tournament Friday.

LRCS' Abby Grider added 11 points.

Woodcrest 18 8—26

Lake Region 35 20—55

WOODCREST

Erica Ureke 3, Emma Andriyseh 5, Tessa Cregan 6, Naomi Darling, Sarah Ureke 5, Jade Cregan 2, Hannah Joppa 3.

LAKE REGION

Grace Imdieke 19, Sydni Ogren 6, Abby Grider 11, Haylee Jacobus 4, Valerie Imdieke 4, Hannah McGaffey 8, Lydia Neubert 1, Keelie Shafer 2.FG 26-61 (43 percent), FT 3-12 (25 percent). 3-point 0-1 (0 percent). Next: semi-final game vs. Heritage/Liberty winner at St. Francis Tournament noon Saturday.

Pequot Lakes 58,

Albany 43

ALBANY—Olivia Lane tallied 18 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in Friday's 58-43 non-conference win over the Albany Huskies.

Karli Skog added 14 points and Corina Ruud finished with 11 for the 10-1 Patriots.

Albany 18 25—43

Pequot Lakes 34 24—58

ALBANY

Madison Schmitz 9, Amanda Kollodge 3, Amber Swarthout 3, Emily Johnson 5, Paige Meyer 6, Erin Navratil 17. FT 9-12 (75 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Britt Kratochvil 4, Karli Skog 14, Olivia Lane 18, Kristin Skog 6, Corina Ruud 11, Sam Littman 5. FG 25-55 (45 percent), FT 8-12 (67 percent). 3-point 0-3 (0 percent). Overall: 10-1. Next: Aitkin at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

PR-Backus 70,

Clearbrook-Gonvick 62

CLEARBROOK—Gabby Rainwater shot 7 of 8 from the field to tally 17 points and 10 rebounds during the Pine River-Backus Tigers' 70-62 Northwoods Conference win over the Clearbrook-Gonvick Bears Friday.

Bailey Wynn added 16 points for Pine River-Backus, Olivia Askins and Alyssa Semmler added 15 each for the Tigers who have won four in a row and handed the Bears their first conference loss.

Clearbrook-Gonvick 40 22—62

Pine River-Backus 36 34—70

CLEARBROOK-GONVICK

Brynn Hetland 7, Jackie Lynn Taflin 11, Liz Bodensteiner 21, Madelynne Faldet 4, Cassie Faldet 14, Carlie Bergerson 5. FG 23-60 (38 percent), FT 7-10 (70 percent). 3-point 9-24 (38 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 16, Gabby Rainwater 17, Olivia Adkins 15, Alyssa Semmler 15, Andrea Semmler 2, Rylie Hirschey 5. FG 24-45 (53 percent), FT 20-30 (67 percent). 3-point 2-5 (40 percent). Conference: 4-0. Overall: 8-4. Next: at Cass Lake-Bena 6 p.m. Tuesday.

W-DC 65, Sebeka 57

WADENA—Kennedy Gravelle tossed in a game-high 19 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 65-57 Park Region Conference win over the Sebeka Trojans Friday.

Ellie Miron contributed 13 points and 12 rebounds for WDC and Katie Peterson finished with 12 points.

Sebeka 22 35—57

Wadena-Deer Creek 27 38—65

SEBEKA

Kenzie Nelson 7, Maya Lake 2, Madison Lake 11, Erin Lillquist 9, Megan Heino 18, Emily Huotari 10, Ava Rathcke 2. FG 19-62 (30 percent), FT 15-25 (60 percent). 3-point 6-18 (33 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Ashley Adams 4, Casey Volkmann 8, Sophie Kreklau 2, Ellie Miron 13, Kennedy Gravelle 19, Rachel Schwartz 5, Mackenzie Carsten 2, Katie Peterson 12. FG 23-52 (44 percent), FT 14-27 (51 percent). 3-point 3-11 (27 percent). Conference: 2-5. Overall: 4-10. Next: at Bagley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.