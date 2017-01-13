Area Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes push win streak to 6

Goalie Chaia Tulenchik recorded 20 saves for the 12-5 Lightning.

St. Paul 1 0 1—2

Northern Lakes 1 1 1—3

First period: NL-Sydney Tietz 4:24; SP-Hanna Zavoral (Taylor Nelson) ppg 16:14

Second period: NL-Chelsea Skluzacek shg 7:34

Third period: NL-Mandi Soderholm (Tietz) 5:08, NL-Zavoral (Grace Dodge) ppg 14:36

Shots on goal: NL 40, SP 22

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (20 saves); SP-Taylor Nelson (37 saves)

Overall: NL 12-5-0. Next: Northern Lakes at Rosemount 9 a.m. Saturday.

Alexandria 4, Prairie Centre 3 OT

ALEXANDRIA—Kenzie Christianson, Gabby Olson and Abby Ecker each scored goals for the Prairie Centre Blue Devils in their Section 6-1A overtime loss to the Alexandria Cardinals Friday.

PC's McKayla Woods and Ally Ecker both dished out two assists.

Alexandria 1 2 0 1—4

Prairie Centre 1 1 1 0—3

First period: A-McKenna Ellingson (Kristin Trosvig) 2:20, PC-Kenzie Christianson (McKayla Woods, Ally Ecker) 13:17

Second period: A-Trosvig (Ellingson) 7:01, PC-Gabby Olson (Mikayla Olson) 8:12, A-Ellingson (Trosvig, Calley Richardson) 11:32

Third period: PC-Abby Ecker (Ally Ecker, Woods) 1:32

Shots on goal: PC 25, Alex 29

Goalies: PC- Mackenzie Och (25 saves); Alex- Sarah Finley (22 saves)

Overall: PC 9-7-1. Next: Prairie Centre vs. Morris/Benson at Long Prairie 7 p.m. Thursday.