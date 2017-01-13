Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Suspect in home invasion shot, killed by Mille Lacs deputy

    Area Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes push win streak to 6

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:18 p.m.

    ST. PAUL—Sydney Tietz, Chelsea Skluzacek and Mandi Soderholm netted goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning who won their sixth straight game, 3-2 over the St. Paul Blades in non-conference action Friday.

    Goalie Chaia Tulenchik recorded 20 saves for the 12-5 Lightning.

    St. Paul 1 0 1—2

    Northern Lakes 1 1 1—3

    First period: NL-Sydney Tietz 4:24; SP-Hanna Zavoral (Taylor Nelson) ppg 16:14

    Second period: NL-Chelsea Skluzacek shg 7:34

    Third period: NL-Mandi Soderholm (Tietz) 5:08, NL-Zavoral (Grace Dodge) ppg 14:36

    Shots on goal: NL 40, SP 22

    Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (20 saves); SP-Taylor Nelson (37 saves)

    Overall: NL 12-5-0. Next: Northern Lakes at Rosemount 9 a.m. Saturday.

    Alexandria 4, Prairie Centre 3 OT

    ALEXANDRIA—Kenzie Christianson, Gabby Olson and Abby Ecker each scored goals for the Prairie Centre Blue Devils in their Section 6-1A overtime loss to the Alexandria Cardinals Friday.

    PC's McKayla Woods and Ally Ecker both dished out two assists.

    Alexandria 1 2 0 1—4

    Prairie Centre 1 1 1 0—3

    First period: A-McKenna Ellingson (Kristin Trosvig) 2:20, PC-Kenzie Christianson (McKayla Woods, Ally Ecker) 13:17

    Second period: A-Trosvig (Ellingson) 7:01, PC-Gabby Olson (Mikayla Olson) 8:12, A-Ellingson (Trosvig, Calley Richardson) 11:32

    Third period: PC-Abby Ecker (Ally Ecker, Woods) 1:32

    Shots on goal: PC 25, Alex 29

    Goalies: PC- Mackenzie Och (25 saves); Alex- Sarah Finley (22 saves)

    Overall: PC 9-7-1. Next: Prairie Centre vs. Morris/Benson at Long Prairie 7 p.m. Thursday.

    Explore related topics:sportsgirls hockeyNorthern Lakes LightningPrairie Centre Blue Devils
    Advertisement