College Diving: Brainerd's Anderson NSIC Diver of Week

A junior from Brainerd, Anderson won the 1-meter diving event at the Huskies' dual meet against UW-LaCrosse Jan. 13. With score of 408.95, Anderson qualified to compete at the NCAA Division II Nationals.

Anderson's top finish, in addition to her third place on 3-meter diving with 237.15 points, helped lead the Huskies to a 210-90 win against UW-LaCrosse.

She graduated from Brainerd High School in 2014. She was a 4-time letterwinner in diving, an All-Central Lakes Conference selection and participated in the state diving meet. She was a 5-time letterwinner in gymnastics and was all-conference. She also lettered in track and field in which she was a pole vaulter. She transferred to CLC from Central Lakes College.

Anderson is a business management major and psychology minor at SCSU.

SCSU swimming and diving returns to the pool Feb. 7-10 in the NSIC Championships at Rochester.