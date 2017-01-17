Area Girls Basketball: Lane, Patriots outscore Gobblers

Corina Ruud added 14 points and Kristin Skog was credited with seven assists for the 11-1 Patriots.

Taylor Ehnstrom paced Aitkin with 10 points.

Pequot Lakes 30 37—67

Aitkin 20 25—45

PEQUOT LAKES

Addie Hubbard 2, Karli Skog 6, Olivia Lane 28, Kristin Skog 3, Corina Ruud 14, Bre Sewall 7, Sam Littman 7. FG 24-48 (50 percent). FT 13-21 (62 percent). 3-point 2-7 (29 percent) Overall: 11-1. Next: hosts Esko 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

AITKIN

Jillian MacDonald 6, Samantha Forster 1, Myah Newton 3, Bryn Wilson 2, Taylor Ehnstrom 10, Naomi Lane 5, Kaija Davies 2, Maggi Fellerman 7, Brooklyn Brezinsky 3, McKenna MacDonald 6. FT 4-9 (percent). Overall: 7-5. Next: hosts Moose Lake-Willow River 7:30 p.m. Friday.

LRCS 45, Woodcrest 26

FRIDLEY—Grace Imdieke tallied 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in a 45-26 victory over Woodcrest in Tuesday's Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game.

Lake Region improved to 11-1 overall, 9-1 in the MACS conference.

Woodcrest 10 16—26

Lake Region 25 20—45

WOODCREST

Erika Ureke 12, Naomi Darling 8, Sarah Ureke 2, Paisley Penner 2, Tessa Cregan 2.

LAKE REGION

Grace Imdieke 22, Abby Grider 2, Haylee Jacobus 3, Valerie Imdieke 2, Hannah McGaffey 8, Lydia Neubert 4, Isabel Anderson 4. FG 20-61 (34 percent), FT 5-10 (50 percent). 3-point 0-2 (0 percent). Conference: 9-1. Overall: 11-1. Next: Lake Region hosts Rosemount 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Pine River-Backus 76,

Cass Lake-Bena 35

CASS LAKE—Alyssa Semmler topped all scorers with 21 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 76-35 Northwoods Conference win over the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers Tuesday.

Bailey Wynn added 15 points, five steals and four assists for the Tigers and Gabby Rainwater finished with 12 rebounds and eight points.

Cass Lake-Bena 22 13—45

Pine River-Backus 42 34—76

CASS LAKE-BENA

Taryn Frazer 16, Michelle Jordain 5, Trina Headbird 3, Sunshyne Kingbird 4, Danae Wilson 7. FG 14-47 (30 percent), FT 1-5 (20 percent). 3-point 6-15 (40 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 15, Gabby Rainwater 8, Olivia Adkins 2, Shelby Adkins 8, Alyssa Semmler 21, Andrea Semmler 9, Rylie Hirschey 4, Emma Templeton 2, Emma Mills 7. FG 32-59 (54 percent), FT 12-27 (44 percent). 3-point 0-3 (0 percent). Conference: 5-0. Overall: 9-4. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Staples-Motley 60,

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53

STAPLES—Amber Robben's 15 points paced the Staples-Motley Cardinals past the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels 60-53 non-conference victory Tuesday.

Claire Wolhowe added 12 points and nine rebounds, Kelsie Weite 11 points and Sam Schimpp 10 points for the Cardinals who trailed 28-22 at the half but outscored DGF 38-25 in the second half.

Dilworth-Glyndon-F 28 25—53

Staples-Motley 22 38—60

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON

Jena Jacobson 11, Natalie Steichen 10, Katlyn Brenna 3, Rae Critchley 3, Grace Steichen 18, Shelby Mullikin 8. FT 15-23 (65 percent).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Kelsie Weite 11, Ashley Smith 2, Chelsea Nanik 9, Sam Schimpp 10, Kaitlin Longworth 2, Claire Wolhowe 12, Amber Robben 15. FG 23-45 (51 percent), FT 10-18 (56 percent). 3-point 4-10 (40 percent). Overall: 11-2. Next: at Hawley 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Verndale 51,

New York Mills 33

VERNDALE—Shania Glenz pitched in 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Verndale Pirates who knocked off the previously unbeaten New York Mills Eagles 51-33 in Tuesday's Park Region Conference game.

Jordan Carr added 11 points and Morgan Glenz 10 for the Pirates who have won five straight and outscored New York MIlls 29-9 in the second half after trailing 24-22 at the intermission.

The Eagles entered the game 12-0 overall, 6-0 in the conference.

New York Mills 24 9—33

Verndale 22 29—51

NEW YORK MILLS

Lydia Rutten 10, Tiffany Thompson 8, Rhiana Roberts 11, Kaitlyn Kane 4. FG 13-51 (25 percent), FT 4-16 (25 percent). 3-point 3-3 (100 percent).

VERNDALE

Morgan Glenz 10, Mardi Ehrmantraut 4, Haley Youngbauer 4, Katie Johnson 3, Jordan Carr 11, Shania Glenz 15, Claudia Quera 4. FG 22-45 (49 percent), FT 7-17 (41 percent). 3-point 0-2 (0 percent). Conference: 4-3. Overall: 8-5. Next: at Frazee 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Albany 73, Little Falls 36

LITTLE FALLS—Sophia Sowada's 12 points and seven rebounds led Little Falls in a 73-36 loss to Albany in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday.

Albany 43 30—73

Little Falls 15 21—36

ALBANY

Madison Schmitz 8, Amanda Kollodge 7, Hannah Koziol 5, Amber Swarthout 2, Emily Johnson 10, Maleah Wohletz 4, Kathryn Sands 4, Isabel Rolfes 2, Paige Meyer 5, Emma Seiler 11, Erin Navratil 15. FG 30-50 (60 percent), FT 5-8 (63 percent). 3-point 8-15 (53 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Kacy Steinmetz 7, Rachel Tembreull 3, Melissa Geisenhof 3, Erika Bassett 3, Sophia Sowada 12, Kali Mammenga 2, Taylor Jordan 3. FG 15-44 (34 percent), FT 3-7 (43 percent). 3-point 3-11 (27 percent). Conference: 0-7. Overall: 1-14. Next: hosts Milaca 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Menahga 63, Pillager 58

MENAHGA—Gabby Martin scored a game-high 28 points for Pillager in a 63-58 loss to Menahga Tuesday in a Park Region Conference match-up.

Bethany Gielow tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds against the Braves whose Alyssa Peterson scored her 1,000th point.

Menahga 30 33—63

Pillager 25 33—58

MENAHGA

Megan Hendrickson 9, Tara Hendrickson 4, Aimee lake , Alayna Lake 2, Cierra Ahlf 23, Leah Schwartz 9, Alyssa Peterson 16. FT 20-33 (61 percent).

PILLAGER

Gabby Martin 28, Jordyn Vanvickle 1, Tricia Engholm 1, Hailea Books 6, Danielle Conklin 1, Bethany Gielow 18, Vanessa Peterson 3. FT 18-33 (55 percent). Conference: 4-3. Overall: 9-4. Next: hosts Pierz 7:15 p.m. Thursday.