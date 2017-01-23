Search
    Area Wrestling: Little Falls plants loss on Thunder

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:35 p.m.

    ZIMMERMAN—Leo Wilczek posted a 45 second pin and the Little Falls Flyers received five forfeit victories to knock off the Zimmerman Thunder Monday in a Granite Ridge Conference clash.

    Josh Beack, Grant Litke and Tony Winkelman also secured pins for the Flyers.

    Little Falls 54, Zimmerman 22

    106: Joe Montplaisir (Zim) maj. Dec. Kole Kern 14-5

    113: Evan Carr (Zim) pinned Spencer Strempke 4:36

    120: Simon Pantzke (LF) forfeit

    126: Gabe Nagel (LF) forfeit

    132: Leo Wilczek (LF) pinned Brandon Schnellman :45

    138: double forfeit

    145: Lane Rutten (LF) forfeit

    152: Josh Beack (LF) pinned Benjamin Schnellman 1:53

    160: Grant Litke (LF) pinned Cade Bondhus 3:18

    170: Kaleb Kliever (Zim) pinned Sam Nagel 1:59

    182: Justin Robison (Zim) forfeit

    195: Tony Winkelman (LF) pinned Austin Robinson 4:56

    220: Billy Winkleman (LF) forfeit

    285: Ryan Graves (LF) forfeit

    Conference: LF 3-1. Overall: LF 9-6. Next: Little Falls hosts Alexandria, Big Lake Thursday.

