Area Wrestling: Little Falls plants loss on Thunder
ZIMMERMAN—Leo Wilczek posted a 45 second pin and the Little Falls Flyers received five forfeit victories to knock off the Zimmerman Thunder Monday in a Granite Ridge Conference clash.
Josh Beack, Grant Litke and Tony Winkelman also secured pins for the Flyers.
Little Falls 54, Zimmerman 22
106: Joe Montplaisir (Zim) maj. Dec. Kole Kern 14-5
113: Evan Carr (Zim) pinned Spencer Strempke 4:36
120: Simon Pantzke (LF) forfeit
126: Gabe Nagel (LF) forfeit
132: Leo Wilczek (LF) pinned Brandon Schnellman :45
138: double forfeit
145: Lane Rutten (LF) forfeit
152: Josh Beack (LF) pinned Benjamin Schnellman 1:53
160: Grant Litke (LF) pinned Cade Bondhus 3:18
170: Kaleb Kliever (Zim) pinned Sam Nagel 1:59
182: Justin Robison (Zim) forfeit
195: Tony Winkelman (LF) pinned Austin Robinson 4:56
220: Billy Winkleman (LF) forfeit
285: Ryan Graves (LF) forfeit
Conference: LF 3-1. Overall: LF 9-6. Next: Little Falls hosts Alexandria, Big Lake Thursday.