Adapted Floor Hockey: Warriors rally to corral Mustangs

The Warriors trailed 2-0 early in the first before Zachary Denny's goal, assisted by Matt Allord and Jake Heikkenen, cut the deficit to one.

Heikkenen then racked up back-to-back goals in the second to hand Brainerd a 3-2 edge.

The Mustangs tied the score at 3-3 with a goal to close out the second.

Edinger scored 2:59 into the final frame on an assist from Heikkenen. Otey's goal was also assisted by Heikkenen less than a minute later.

"(Monday) we had to do something we have not had to do in our previous games this year and that was come from behind," Warriors head coach Todd Person said. "We knew Anoka would be a fast, physical team and they showed that right away. After going down 0-2, our players seemed to wake up and we played much better defensively.

"Jake Heikkenen had a fantastic game. He took what was given to him and made the passes that needed to be made. It was a difficult game to use our bench as well because of the speed and experience Anoka has on their roster. When the third period came and it was tied 3-3, Jake Heikkenen and Zachary Denny never came off the floor, both knowing and showing what they need to do to reach their goals. Jacob Heinlen, Matt Allord, Blaise Edinger and Tre'Von Otey shared the remaining time on the floor giving absolutely everything they had.

Cody Vleck knocked away 23 shots for the Warriors, who were outshot 26-21.

"We had a great crowd at the game tonight for the home opener and it was a good experience for our younger players to get to see what a tournament level game will look like," Person said. "We travel to an improved Robbinsdale on Wednesday, which will be another good test for us."

Anoka-Hennepin 2 1 0—3

Brainerd 1 2 2—5

First period: AH-Tyler Azell ppg 4:09; AH-Joey Manion (Cole Andzcyzak) 5:46; Brd-Zachary Denny (Matt Allord, Jake Heikkenen) 10:57

Second period: Brd-Heikkenen 7:33; Brd-Heikkenen 7:51, AH-Azell (Manion) 10:24

Third period: Brd-Blaise Edinger (Heikkenen) 2:59, Tre'Von Otey (Heikkenen) 3:40

Shots on goal: Brd 21, AH 26

Goalies: Brd- Cody Vleck (23 saves); AH-Ben Schmitz (16 saves)

Conference: Brd 2-0. Overall: Brd 4-0. Next: Brainerd at Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka Wednesday.