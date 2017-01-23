Area Girls Basketball: Rangers get the better of W-DC

Recommended for you

C-I's Jami Nelson added 15 points followed by Shayla Loiland's 12 and Karli Nixon's 10.

Ashley Adams and Ellie Miron lead the Wolverines with nine points each.

Wadena-Deer Creek 15 40—55

Crosby-Ironton 30 37—67

WADENA-DEER CREEK

MacKenzie Salge 4, Ashley Adams 9, Casey Volkmann 7, Sophie Kreklau 2, Ellie Miron 9, Kennedy Gravelle 8, Rachel Schwartz 6, Mackenzie Carsten 2, Katie Peterson 8. FG 21-61 (34 percent), FT 12-24 (50 percent). 3-point 1-14 (7 percent). Overall: 5-12. Next: at New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Thursday 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Lily Peterson 2, Shayla Loiland 12, Karli Nixon 10, Mattie Kovatovich 2, Tori DeCent 8, Shyanne Loiland 16, Jami Nelson 15, Mariah Bodle 2. FG 27-61 (44 percent), FT 7-13 (54 percent). 3-point 6-18 (33 percent). Overall: 8-7. Next: hosts Grand Rapids 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Aitkin 73, Barnum 59

BARNUM—Taylor Ehnstrom drained 7-of-11 3-pointers to finish with 22 points and lead the Aitkin Gobblers to a 73-59 victory over the Barnum Bombers Monday.

Jillian MacDonald tallied 10 rebounds and four steals and Naomi Lane added 12 points for the Gobblers.

Barnum 19 40—59

Aitkin 33 40—73

AITKIN

Jillian MacDonald 9, Samantha Forster 6, Myah Newton 6, Taylor Ehnstrom 22, Naomi Lane 12, Kaija Davies 2, Maggi Fellerman 9, Ramsey Moe 7. FG 23-60 (percent), FT 17-36 (percent). 3-point 10-24 ( percent). Overall: 8-5. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake Region 75, First Baptist 44

BAXTER—Grace Imdieke tallied 17 points and 15 rebounds during the Lake Region Christian Hornets 75-44 Minnesota Association of Christian Schools victory over First Baptist Monday.

Abby Grider added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, and Lydia Neubert 17 points.

First Baptist 22 22—44

Lake Region 31 44—75

FIRST BAPTIST

Abby Madden 2, Melany Guzman 3, Rosa Torres 37, Isabella Sheldon 2.

LAKE REGION

Grace Imdieke 17, Sydni Ogren 6, Abby Grider 14, Valerie Imdieke 7, Hannah McGaffey 10, Lydia Neubert 17, Natalie Thorsen 4. FG 33-69 (48 percent), FT 8-8 (100 percent). 3-point 1-4 (25 percent). Conference: 10-1. Overall: 12-1. Next: at Cambridge Tuesday 5:00 pm.