Girls Hockey: King the queen of the net in Warrior win

Sophie Robinson netted the game's first goal on an assist from Brooke Watland on the power play.

Ali Smith scored the game winner late in the second period on assists from Gabby Smith and Olivia Wiskow.

Brainerd was outshot 31-26, but still improves to 20-2 heading into a key section matchup with St. Cloud.

Cloquet-EC 0 1 0— 1

Brainerd 1 1 0— 2

First period: B-Sophie Robinson (Brooke Watland) ppg 12:40

Second period: C-Taylor Nelson (Rose Lundquist) ppg 15:58, B-Ali Smith (Gabby Smith, Olivia Wiskow) 3:16

Shots on goal: BLF 26, CEC 31

Goalies: BLF-Olivia King (30 saves); CEC-Erin Genereau (24 saves)

Overall: BLF 20-2. Next: Brainerd hosts St. Cloud 6 p.m. Jan. 31.