Area Boys Basketball: Flyers suffer defeat

Derek Poser added 16 points for the Flyers and Michael Hanowski grabbed 12 rebounds.

Holdingford 22 42—64

Little Falls 20 34—54

HOLDINGFORD

Tyson Patrick 10, Blake Patrick 26, Dalton Frink 5, Austin Lange 4, Isaiah Folsom 3, Adam Ripplinger 2, Matthew Catlin 9, Joseph Meier 5.

LITTLE FALLS

Austin Weisz 12, Joe Alholm 10, Dylan Lukasavitz 5, Michael Hanowski 8, Derek Poser 16, Austin Erdmann 3. FG 18-55 (33 percent), FT 13-23 (57 percent). 3-point 5-24 (21 percent). Overall: 6-6. Next: hosts Zimmerman 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rosemount 58, Lake Region 55

BAXTER—Nick Christenson finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds, but the Lake Region Hornets let a 34-30 halftime lead get away and fell to Rosemount 58-55 Monday.

Levi Jensen added 13 points and seven rebounds and Nik Speliopolous tallied nine points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who suffered just its second loss of the season.

Rosemount 30 28—58

Lake Region 34 21—55

ROSEMOUNT

Fruetel 7, Bryant 6, M. Graves 16, Murphy 15, D. Graves 2, Ball 3, Klochan 9.

LAKE REGION

Tommy Thompson 6, Levi Jensen 13, Nick Christensen 21, Tyler Ogren 6, Nik Speliopoulos 9. FG 23-65 (35.4 percent), FT 4-7 (57.1 percent). 3-point 5-18 (27.8 percent). Conference: 9-2. Overall: 10-2.