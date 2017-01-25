Men's Track and Field: Huber NSIC Field Athlete of Week
Minnesota State University Moorhead track and field junior Brian Huber was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Field Athlete of the Week Tuesday.
Huber had a big day at the South Dakota State Division II Invite Jan. 20 in Brookings, S.D. The Staples native won the long jump at 24-6.6, an NCAA provisional qualifying mark. His jump is the fourth-best in Division II this season and a season-best for Huber. That jump is also the best in the NSIC this season.
In addition, Huber was named one of the MSUM/Courtyard by Marriott Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22.
The Dragons are scheduled to compete at the Concordia Cobber Duals Saturday in Moorhead.