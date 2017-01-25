Search
    Men's Track and Field: Huber NSIC Field Athlete of Week

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:02 p.m.
    Brian Huber

    Minnesota State University Moorhead track and field junior Brian Huber was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Field Athlete of the Week Tuesday.

    Huber had a big day at the South Dakota State Division II Invite Jan. 20 in Brookings, S.D. The Staples native won the long jump at 24-6.6, an NCAA provisional qualifying mark. His jump is the fourth-best in Division II this season and a season-best for Huber. That jump is also the best in the NSIC this season.

    In addition, Huber was named one of the MSUM/Courtyard by Marriott Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22.

    The Dragons are scheduled to compete at the Concordia Cobber Duals Saturday in Moorhead.

