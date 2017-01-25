Men's Track and Field: Huber NSIC Field Athlete of Week

Huber had a big day at the South Dakota State Division II Invite Jan. 20 in Brookings, S.D. The Staples native won the long jump at 24-6.6, an NCAA provisional qualifying mark. His jump is the fourth-best in Division II this season and a season-best for Huber. That jump is also the best in the NSIC this season.

In addition, Huber was named one of the MSUM/Courtyard by Marriott Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22.

The Dragons are scheduled to compete at the Concordia Cobber Duals Saturday in Moorhead.