Men's Basketball: Team Body Armor remains unbeaten

Top performers for Body Armor were Anthony Kelley with 27 points and two rebounds and Daakarr Bellfield 22 points and five rebounds. JCC was led by Luke Schramm with 29 points and 11 rebounds and Joel Schramm 17 points and eight rebounds.

Moe's Contracting and Landscaping defeated The Mambas 64-36 as Mark Hoge scored 26 points and added seven rebounds and Michael Hoge 21 points and eight rebounds. Mambas' Avery Smith had nine points and two rebounds and Ngai Dixon eight points and four rebounds.

Shep's defeated Lightly Seasoned 53-36. Shep's Cole Hunstad had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Cole Oswald 17 points and 10 rebounds. Topping Lightly Seasoned were Jake Christenson with 13 points and seven rebounds and Kyle Oglesby 10 points and four rebounds.

Grand View Lodge Golf defeated Select Therapy 61-50 as Joel Martin had 21 points and three rebounds and Tim Johnson 12 points and three rebounds. Select's Jesse Smithson had 11 points and four rebounds and Matt Pecarich 11 points and six rebounds.

American Family Insurance defeated Oak Lawn 59-57. For American Family, Byron Ninham had 19 points and nine rebounds and Joe Hoelscher 11 points and six rebounds. Pacing Oak Lawn were Riley Kline with 22 points and 10 rebounds and Dylan Wheeler 14 points and three rebounds

WAC Transportation edged S&W Guide Service 48-46. WAC's Jon Hoffmann provided 15 points and four rebounds and George Washington 15 points and three rebounds. S&W's John Sandberg had 17 points and eight rebounds and Josh Oehrlein 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Standings through Jan. 24

1. Team Body Armor 8-0

2. Moe's Contracting and Landscaping 7-1

3. American Family 7-1

4. WAC Transportation 6-2

5. Select Therapy 5-3

6. Grand View Lodge Golf 4-4

7. The Mambas 3-5

8. S&W Guide Service 3-5

9. Justin, Clasen and Company 2-6

10. Oak Lawn Tavern 2-6

11. Shep's 1-7

12. Lightly Seasoned 0-8