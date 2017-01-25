Adapted Floor Hockey: Heikkenen, Warriors dominate RHMV

Scoring lone goals for Brainerd were Jacob Heinlen, Matt Allord, Zachary Denny and Tre'Von Otey.

Cody Vleck played the whole game in net recording 28 saves for the Warriors who were outshot 30-21. RHMW did not get on the scoreboard until it slipped in two goals midway through the third period while trailing 8-0.

Brainerd leads the North Conference with a 3-0 record and is 6-0 overall.

"Tonight we faced an improved Robbinsdale team, but our kids were ready to go coming off the tough win against Anoka on Monday," said Brainerd head coach Todd Person.

"Jake Heikkenen really controlled the game with four goals and two assists before coming out a minute into the second period. Jake's two assists were perfect passes across the zone that Jacob Heinlen and Matt Allord were both able to convert on.

"Cody Vleck also had a terrific game in the net tonight and saw a lot of shots in the second and third period.

"Tonight everyone was able to get quality minutes on the floor which we know will help us in the postseason since we have so many young players," Person said. "Brach Delcastillo and Karlee Schuler both worked hard while out on the floor and our two seventh grade players, Tre'Von Otey and Maddox Cannon played almost the entire third period."

RHMW 0 0 2—2

Brainerd 5 2 1—8

First period: B-Jake Heikkenen (Jacob Heinlen) 1:52; B-Heinlen (Heikkenen) 2:20; B-Heikkenen (Zachary Denny) 6:00; B-Matt Allord (Jake Heikkenen) 14:32: B-Heikkenen (Allord) 14:44

Second period: B-Heikkenen 0:42; B-Zachary Denny 8:39

Third period: B-Tre'Von Otey (Maddox Cannon, Karlee Schuler) 2:28; RHMW-Andy Hanson 7:40; RHMW-Vincent Luu (Izear Joiner) 9:20

Shots on goal: Brd 21, RHMW 30

Goalies: Brd-Cody Vleck (28 saves); RHMW-Haley Engebretson (13 saves)

Conference: Brd 3-0. Overall: Brd 6-0. Next: Brainerd at Maple Grove 4:15 p.m. Monday.