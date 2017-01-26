Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors swamp Eagles

Niemeyer led the field in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. Bylander won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Owen captured the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Tim Whiteman won the diving and Devan Liebeg turned in the fastest time for the 100 breaststroke.

The Warriors swept all three relay events.

Brainerd 103, Apollo/Rocori 78

200 medley relay: 1-Brainerd (Michael Bylander, Devan Liebeg, Preston Owen, Gunnar Niemeyer) 1:46.14; 3-Brainerd (Andy Dillon, Cody Evans, Jordan VanRissegghem, Griffin Blegen) 1:53.03

200 freestyle: 1-Niemeyer 1:57.57, 3-Connor Lund (B) 1:58.52, 4-Eric Rude (B) 2:02.99

200 individual medley: 1-Bylander 2:09.72, 5-Dillon 2:25.61, 6-Evans 2:28.21

50 freestyle: 1-Owen 23.38, 2-Blegen 24.46, 3-Liebeg 24.60

Diving: 1-Tim Whiteman (B) 187.80, 4-Izaac Herrlich (B) 144.50, 6-Ethan Hebert (B) 111.10

100 butterfly: 1-Bylander 57.30, 2-Lund 1:04.11, 4-Solseth 1:06.34

100 freestyle: 1-Connor Wander (AR) 52.73, 2-Blegen 53.89, 3-Riley Backstrom (B) 55.58, 5-Lyscio 57.85

500 freestyle: 1-Niemeyer 5:15.43, 2-E. Rude 5:28.74, 4-Tennyson Kelm (B) 6:06.13

200 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Liebeg, Bylander, Blegen, Niemeyer) 1:35.34; 3-Brainerd (Lyscio, Jordan VanRissegghem, Pierce Solseth, Lund) 1:40.12; 4-Brainerd (David Kelm, Oliver Knudson, E. Rude, T. Kelm) 1:49.42

100 backstroke: 1-Owen 57.74, 2-Dillon 1:04.87, 4-Dylan Paulson (B) 1:09.54

100 breaststroke: 1-Liebeg 1:09.28, 3-Evans 1:12.48, 4-Jacob VanRissegghem 1:13.15

400 freestyle relay: 1-Brainerd (Backstrom, Owen, E. Rude, Lund) 3:41.23; 2-Brainerd (C. Rude, Solseth, Dillon, Lyscio) 3:50.58

Conference: Brd 5-1. Overall: Brd 5-1. Next: Fergus Falls at Brainerd 6 p.m. Thursday.