Gymnastics: Klefsaas goes large in Warrior win

Klefsaas won the vault in 9.225, the bars in 9.5, the beam in 9.6 and floor in 9.45.

"She is now the sixth highest all-arounder in Brainerd history," said Brainerd head coach Seth Helland. "We had plenty of kids step up and fill in some varsity voids we had due to injury or sickness. Kenna Smith has turned into a serious competitor going 9.2 or better on beam and floor. We were 0.2 away from getting the school record on beam tonight as a team. We didn't hit vault like we usually do, an off night over there for sure, but we are feeling very good as we roll into our last dual meet of the year."

Jaelyn Kappes scored a 9.0 for second on vault. Hannah Dahlberg's 8.7 placed her second on bars. Jaelyn King and Smith each racked up 9.25s on beam for second and third with Smith's 9.2 on floor scoring her a second place.

Brainerd 143.325, Apollo

Vault: 1-Millie Klefsaas 9.225, 2-Jaelyn Kappes 9.0, 3-Jaelyn King 8.9, 4-Jocelyn Polansky 8.55

Uneven parallel bars: 1-Klefsaas 9.5, 2-Hannah Dahlberg 8.7, 3-Kappes 8.575, 4-Brooklyn Jones 8.05

Balance beam: 1-Klefsaas 9.6, 2-King 9.25, 3-Kenna Smith 9.25, 4-Abbie Abramson 8.675

Floor exercise: 1-Klefsaas 9.45, 2-Smith 9.2, 3-Jones 8.9, 4-King 8.5

All-around: 1-Klefsaas 37.775

Conference: Brd 4-2. Overall: Brd 5-2. Next: Willmar at Brainerd 6 p.m. Thursday.