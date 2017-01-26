Girls Basketball: Warriors's D stymies Spartans

It's the fourth win in five games for the Warriors who got 14 points from Regen McElfresh and forced Rocori into 18 turnovers and 24.4 percent shooting.

"The girls came out ready to play tonight," Brainerd coach Troy Nelson said. "They played great defense and turned defensive stops into transition offense. We also did a nice job of moving the ball on offense and working for good shots."

Brainerd hit on 48.2 percent of its field goals and combined for 11 assists as 10 different Warriors scored.

Rocori 17 14—31

Brainerd 34 31—65

ROCORI

Morgan Holthaus 3, Callie Swanberg 5, Breanna Schouviller 2, Rachel Neugart 3, Sade Larson 2, Abby Lieser 5, Jordan Philippi 3, Kennedy Heinen 2, Jayda Woods 6. FG (percent), FT (percent). 3-point ( percent).

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 15, Lilllee Hardee 6, Kylee Heurung 7, Ashley Huber 6, Lexi Roby 8, Regan McElfresh 14, Courtney Russell 2, Ellie Peabody 2, Maddie Barnett 2, Grace Zimmerman 3. FG (percent), FT (percent). 3-point ( percent). Conference: 6-3. Overall: 11-6. Next: hosts Sartell 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.