Dance Team: Warriors to compete at Blaine

Brainerd will compete in JV kick, varsity jazz and varsity kick. The JV kick performance will be its last of their season.

"When we signed up for this invitational, it was to go to a small meet, but it has grown and grown," Warriors coach Cindy Clough said. "We are excited to go up against many teams we have not seen and the ones we will see the following week in our section qualifying meet.

"It is hard to know at this time of year if you should stay home and clean the routine or get out there and compete. Typically we stay home this weekend but we are shaking it up this year. We want one last shot at a judge's perspective before sections."

Doors open to the public at 10 a.m. JV awards are at 2:40 p.m. Varsity competition begins at 3:15 p.m.