Boys Hockey: Warriors to play in North-South tournament
The Brainerd Warriors will play in the first North-South Classic in December 2017 with Eden Prairie, Benilde-St. Margaret's and Hermantown.
Games are set for Dec. 8-9 at Eden Prairie.
The Friday doubleheader starts with Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Brainerd at 6 p.m. followed by Eden Prairie against Hermantown at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie plays Brainerd at 12:15 p.m. followed by Benilde-St, Margaret's and Hermantown at 2:30 p.m.
Brainerd will host the tournament in December 2018.
Eden Prairie (2), Hermantown (2) and Benilde-St. Margaret's (3) have combined for seven state championships.