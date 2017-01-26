Boys Hockey: Warriors to play in North-South tournament

Games are set for Dec. 8-9 at Eden Prairie.

The Friday doubleheader starts with Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Brainerd at 6 p.m. followed by Eden Prairie against Hermantown at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Eden Prairie plays Brainerd at 12:15 p.m. followed by Benilde-St, Margaret's and Hermantown at 2:30 p.m.

Brainerd will host the tournament in December 2018.

Eden Prairie (2), Hermantown (2) and Benilde-St. Margaret's (3) have combined for seven state championships.