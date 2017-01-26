Search
    Boys Hockey: Warriors to play in North-South tournament

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:40 p.m.

    The Brainerd Warriors will play in the first North-South Classic in December 2017 with Eden Prairie, Benilde-St. Margaret's and Hermantown.

    Games are set for Dec. 8-9 at Eden Prairie.

    The Friday doubleheader starts with Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Brainerd at 6 p.m. followed by Eden Prairie against Hermantown at 8 p.m.

    On Saturday, Eden Prairie plays Brainerd at 12:15 p.m. followed by Benilde-St, Margaret's and Hermantown at 2:30 p.m.

    Brainerd will host the tournament in December 2018.

    Eden Prairie (2), Hermantown (2) and Benilde-St. Margaret's (3) have combined for seven state championships.

