Basketball: 6 from area qualify for state Hoop Shoot

Advancing are three Wadena Lodge 2386 entrants and one each from Alexandria Lodge 1685, Brainerd Lodge 615 and Hutchinson Lodge 2427.

Pacing all free throw shooters was Kale Misegades, Wadena, in the 8-9-year-old boys division with a perfect 25-25 score. Kyler Card, Wadena, captured the 10-11 bracket. Isaac Maddock, Alexandria, netted 22/25 for top finisher in the 12-13 class.

Maci Martini, Brainerd,12-13, topped the girls nailing 23 of 25 attempts. Amber Czech, Hutchinson, needed 30 attempts to outdistance Kelsi Martini, Brainerd. She hit 17-25 and 5-5 in a shoot off. Wadena's Taelyn Card was the 8-9 winner.

Central District Hoop Shoot Results:

Girls 8-9: 1-Taelyn Card, 2-Leah Maddock, 3-Katie Roste, Nikki Haats, Lily Wood

Boys 8-9: 1-Kale Misegades, 2-Tollef Birkeland, 3-Trenton Van Nyhuis, 4-Tryectron Erickson

Girls 10-11: 1-Amber Czech, 2-Kelsi Martini, 3-Maya Radniecki, 4-Adelyn Plagge

Boys 10-11: 1-Kyler Card, 2-Owen Godfrey, 3-Brayden Spiczka

Girls 12-13: 1-Maci Martini, 2-Savannah Schlueter, 3-Kylie Crabtree

Boys 12-13: 1-lsaac Maddock, 2-Cooper Johnson, 3-Aiden Erickson, 4-Dylan Hardebeck, 5-Tyler Fiskum