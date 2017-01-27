College Track and Field: Jacobson MIAC athlete of week
Hamline University thrower and Pequot Lakes High School graduate Travis Jacobson earned the Minnesota Interscholastic Athletic Conference indoor men's Field Athlete of the Week honor after throwing the shot put 55 feet, 5 inches, Jan. 20 in the Opener Meet at the University St. Thomas.
According to the Hamline website, the throw, which ranks second in the nation, will likely land Jacobson a trip to the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Championships.
Jacobson was an All-American at the NCAA Outdoor Meet in shot put last year. He added a fifth-place finish in the weight throw with a distance of 51-1, which ranks fourth in the MIAC this season and 37th nationally.