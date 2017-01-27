WNBA: Petersen steps down as Lynx associate head coach

During his eight seasons with the Lynx, Petersen led opponent scouting efforts as well as playing an integral role with in-game strategies. He also worked tirelessly in player development and orchestration of the male practice squad. Petersen helped the Lynx win WNBA championships in 2011, 2013, and 2015.

Led by head coach Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx staff has built a culture of winning, with three WNBA titles in six years and 155 regular-season victories since 2011, the most prolific 6-year haul in WNBA history. Petersen helped develop dominant post players in Rebekkah Brunson and Sylvia Fowles and coached numerous WNBA All-Stars.

Petersen was hired in 2009 by then Lynx head coach Don Zierden as an assistant and remained on the bench when Jennifer Gillom took over the reins prior to the start of the season. Reeve retained Petersen on her staff for the 2010 season as an assistant. He remained in that position until the 2016 season when the Lynx announced Petersen had been promoted to associate head coach.

Petersen played eight seasons in the NBA (1984-92) with the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. He finished with career averages of 6.9 ppg and 4.8 rpg in 491 games, 208 starts.

After leaving the NBA, Petersen worked for the NBA Players Association in their player programs division, facilitating seminars in NBA locker rooms on topics such as AIDS awareness, substance abuse and career/financial planning for life after basketball.

Petersen currently serves as the Minnesota Timberwolves' television analyst. Petersen has been a part of the Wolves' broadcast team for the past 19 season.

A native of St. Louis Park, Petersen won the Minnesota Mr. Basketball award as a high school senior in 1980. Prior to his NBA playing, WNBA coaching and broadcasting careers, Petersen played four seasons for the University of Minnesota, winning the Big Ten Championship in 1982.