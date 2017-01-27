Boys Hockey: Rams nip Brainerd 2-1

Justin Marthaler and Jack Evans assisted on Andres' goal which put the Warriors up 1-0 midway through the second.

Brainerd outshot the Rams 28-22 with Warrior goalie James Engen recording 20 saves.

Roseau also beat Brainerd 7-1 Jan. 6.

Roseau 0 2 0—2

Brainerd 0 1 0—1

Second period: Brd-Gavin Andres (Justin Marthaler, Jack Evans ) 6:38; R-Alex Verbout (Nick Geroy, Hanson O'Leary) 12:08; R-Brandon Lund (Verbout, Bryce Johnson) 14:00

Shots on goal: Brd 28, R 22

Goalies: Brd-James Engen (20 saves); R-Willie Woolever (27 saves)

Overall: Brd 11-8-1. Next: Brainerd at Alexandria 7:30 p.m. Thursday.