Area Boys Basketball: Verndale edges Pillager by point

Two free throws from Nathan Sabinash with nine seconds gave the Pirates the lead.

Jordan Brownlow scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Pirates who lead the PRC while Ryan Foehrenbacher was the top scorer for Pillager with 14.

Verndale 23 26—49

Pillager 25 25—50

VERNDALE

Taylor Willis 4, Kyle Schmitz 6, Luke Weniger 10, Mac Schluttner 2, Jordan Brownlow 15, Nathan Sabinash 13. FG 16-39 (41 percent), FT 14-22 (63 percent). 3-point 4-15 (26 percent). Conference: 7-1. Overall: 10-5. Next: hosts Upsala 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

PILLAGER

Braeden Wangsness 8, Ridge Hunstad 12, Damian Fink 5, Tanner Swenson 6, Spencer Schaefer 2, Joshua Doss 2, Ryan Foehrenbacher 14. FG 18-43 (42 percent), FT 8-10 (80 percent). 3-point 5-16 (31 percent). Conference: 5-3. Overall: 9-8. Next: hosts St. John's Prep 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Crosby-Ironton 76,

Staples-Motley 58

STAPLES—Trey Jacobs' 23 points paced Crosby-Ironton to a 76-58 win over Staples-Motley in a Mid-State Conference game Friday.

Jack Silgen added 19 points and Noah Gindorff tallied 18 boards and six assists for the Rangers, who entered the game ranked sixth in Class 2A and are 16-0.

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Gavin Smith with 28 points.

Staples-Motley 26 32—58

Crosby-Ironton 36 40—76

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Josh Lombard 2, Gavin Smith 28, Derek Kennedy 6, Mason Rychner 6, Max Giza 4, Trey Skeesick 12. FG 24-55 (44 percent), FT 5-11 (45 percent). 3-point 5-14 (36 percent). Conference: 1-3. Overall: 7-8. Next: hosts Osakis 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 19, Isaac Burley 5, Evan Edmundson 6, Trey Jacobs 23, Jonathan Jacobson 8, Noah Gindorff 15. FG 30-55 (55 percent), FT 11-15 (73 percent). 3-point 5-14 (36 percent). Conference: 5-0. Overall: 16-0. Next: at Pipestone 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Aitkin 59, East Central 44

FINLAYSON—Wyatt Sanford's 17 points led the Aitkin Gobblers to a 59-44 win over East Central in a Great River Conference game Friday.

Hunter Moe collected 10 points as the Gobblers recorded their fourth conference win against four losses.

East Central 26 28—44

Aitkin 30 29—59

EAST CENTRAL

Barrett Peterson 9, Gunnar Fogt 5, Bryan Clennon 6, Henry Loew 5, Paul Diggan 2, Jace Schutt 15, Tyler Petersen 2. FT 5-10 (50 percent).

AITKIN

Wyatt Sanford 17, DJ Haasken 5, Jeb Sanford 8, Garrett Westerlund 6, Hunter Moe 10, Caleb Curtiss 6, Spencer Jacobs 6. FT 9-16 (56 percent). Conference: 4-5. Overall: 4-11. Next: at Isle 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lake Region 61,

Beth Eden 40

ANKENY, Iowa—Tyler Ogren tossed in 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished off five assists and had four steals to lead the Lake Region Christian Hornets to a 61-40 victory over Colorado's Beth Eden in the consolation semifinals of the Faith Baptist tournament Friday.

Nick Christenson added 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Hornets who play Minnesota's Faith Christian for fifth place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Beth Eden 21 19—40

Lake Region 24 37—61

BETH EDEN

Worley 7, Glacier 2, Rodriquez 6, Painter 8, Wilson 6, Curtis 11.

LAKE REGION

Tommy Thompson 3, Carson Moore 2, Levi Jensen 8, Nick Christensen 18, Tyler Ogren 22, Daniel Kientzle 2, Nik Speliopoulos 6. FG 25-60 (42 percent), FT 7-8 (86 percent). 3-point 4-17 (24 percent). Overall: 11-3. Next: Lake Region vs. Faith Christian for fifth-place game at FBBC Tournament at Ankeny, Iowa, 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Pequot Lakes 73,

Park Rapids 30

PEQUOT LAKES—Noah Borleis tallied 12 points and Gage Westlund added 10 for the Pequot Lakes Patriots who had 13 players score in a 73-30 Mid-State Conference win over the Park Rapids Panthers Friday.

Park Rapids 19 11—30

Pequot Lakes 55 18—73

PARK RAPIDS

Luke Kosel 3, Jason Haas 3, Gabriel Bagstad 2, Tristin Persons 7, Peyton Hill 6, Hunter Jewison 9. FT 3-11 (27 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 8, Adam Casanova 9, Noah Borleis 12, Blake Lane 2, Kirk Johnson 2, Gage Westlund 10, Cody Huss 9, Kade Kitzman 2, Sam Scheuss 2, Jordan Schommer 2, Andy Voges 6, Zach Sjoblad 7, Tyler Manley 2. FT 9-16 (56 percent). Conference: 5-2. Overall:9-6. Next: at Pelican Rapids 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Albany 48,

Little Falls 47

LITTLE FALLS—Derek Poser scored a game-high 13 points, but Little Falls came up short in a 48-47 loss to Albany in a Granite Ridge Conference game Friday.

Austin Weisz added 12 points and Joe Alholm 10 for the Flyers who lost their third straight.

Albany 24 24—48

Little Falls 22 25—47

ALBANY

Parker Rieland 8, Alex Wolf 8, Jordan Schiffler 11, Ethan Hylla 9, Derek Mellesmoen 1, Cole Finken 11, . FG 18-43 (42 percent), FT 5-7 (71 percent). 3-point 7-11 (64 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Austin Weisz 12, Joe Alholm 10, Dylan Lukasavitz 6, Michael Hanowski 4, Brett Zawatzke 2, Derek Poser 13. FG 14-40 (35 percent), FT 13-18 (72 percent). 3-point 6-23 (26 percent). Conference: 3-3. Overall: 6-8. Next: at Sartell 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.