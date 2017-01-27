Naomi Lane and Maggi Fellerman had 15 apiece for Aitkin.

Pillager 19 35—54

Aitkin 27 24—51

AITKIN

Jillian MacDonald 3, Samantha Forster 1, Taylor Ehnstrom 7, Naomi Lane 15, Kaija Davies 4, Maggi Fellerman 15, Ramsey Moe 5, Brooklyn Brezinsky 1. FT 8-13 (62 percent). Overall: 8-6. Next: East Central at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

PILLAGER

Gabby Martin 23, Jordyn Vanvickle 2, Tricia Engholm 3, Hailea Books 2, Bethany Gielow 19, Vanessa Peterson 5. FT 20-34 (59 percent). Overall: 13-5. Next: host Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

FCA 47, Lake Region 34

ANKENY, IOWA—Grace Imdieke turned in 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lake Region Christian Hornets who suffered their second loss of the season, 47-34 to Faith Christian Academy of Missouri in the semifinals of the Faith Baptist Bible College Tournament Friday.

The 14-2 Hornets face Plaza Heights Christian Academy of Missouri in the third-place game 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Faith Christian 15 32—47

Lake Region 19 15—34

FAITH CHRISTIAN

Ruth Doughtery 8, Grace Hangforo 23, Abby Hendrick 2, Esther Asher 4, Hannah Anthony 2, Anna Rasmussen 8.

LAKE REGION

Grace Imdieke 16, Sydni Ogren 5, Abby Grider 3, Valerie Imdieke 2, Hannah McGaffey 8. FG 16-47 (34 percent), FT 1-2 (50 percent). 3-point 1-7 (14 percent). Overall: 14-2. Next: vs. Plaza Heights Christian Academy in third-place game at FBBC Tournament at Ankeny, Iowa, 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

BBE 63, Pierz 52

PIERZ—Kelsi Stuckmayer poured in a team-high 20 points for the Pierz Pioneers who lost their sixth straight game, 63-52 to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in Friday's Central Minnesota Conference game.

BELGRADE-B-E

Illies 9, Tensen 5, Gronli 5, Kirckof 17, Wesbur 17, Fischer 5, Braegelman 9, Gossen 3, Schmitz. 2 FG 25-55 (45 percent). FT 9-20 (45 percent). 3-point 4-11 (36 percent).

PIERZ

Rebecca Athman 7, Malea Boser 8, Kelsi Stuckmayer 20, Taryn Becker 1, Taylor Kimman 8, Kacy Broschofsky 3, Brittney Boser 3, Tori Fleischhacker 2. FG 15-51 (29 percent), FT 19-30 (63 percent). 3-point 3-9 (33 percent). Conference: 1-7. Overall: 5-11. Next: Braham at Pierz 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Pelican Rapids 53,

Wadena-Deer Creek 48

WADENA—Rachel Schwartz scored 19 points for Wadena-Deer Creek in a 53-48 loss to Pelican Rapids in a non-conference game Friday. It was the fourth loss in a row for the Wolverines.

Pelican Rapids 36 17—53

Wadena-Deer Creek 24 24—48

PELICAN RAPIDS

Maddie Guler 4, Sarah Thompson 5, Morgan Berg 8, Rachel Gottenborg 5, Kaylie Isaman 6, Alyce Erdman 6, Adriana Torres 19. FG 18-55 (32 percent), FT 15-26 (57 percent). 3-point 2-11 (18 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Ashley Adams 4, Casey Volkmann 7, Ellie Miron 3, Kennedy Gravelle 7, Rachel Schwartz 19, Mackenzie Carsten 2, Katie Peterson 6. FG 20-52 (38 percent), FT 4-8 (50 percent). 3-point 4-11 (36 percent). Overall: 5-14. Next: host Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.