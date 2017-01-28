College: Four from lakes area on all-academic team
Four lakes area residents were among 84 College of St. Scholastica fall athletes were named to the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.
Gerrit Garberich of Brainerd was honored in men's cross country; Heidi Moe and Laura Moe of Little Falls were honored in women's cross country; and Taylor Kunkel of Little Falls was honored in women's soccer.
Individuals who earn a 3.5 or better grade-point average or better during their respective semesters of competition are recognized with the honor.