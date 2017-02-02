Ben Staehling added 12 points for the Warriors and Joey Sauer recorded 11 rebounds as Brainerd halted a 5-game losing streak.

"We played our best game of the season and won at Rocori which has always been a tough place to play at," Warriors head coach Scott Stanfield said. "Rocori had been playing really well the last several games so it was nice to get them.

"Our players have continued to work hard during this tough stretch, and came out and played a very intense game defensively. Ben Staehling, for a freshman, hit three big 3-pointers in the second half which really propelled us. Michael Russell has been slowed by a back injury so it was nice for other kids to pick up the slack."

Brainerd beat the Spartans 67-57 at Brainerd Dec 16.

Rocori 14 25—39

Brainerd 25 31—56

ROCORI

William Huls 2, Connor Schoborg 10, Will Matuska 3, Mason Primus 9, Derek Thompson 15.

BRAINERD

Ben Staehling 12, Michael Russell 8, Tanner Lundberg 4, Chris Karels 5, Joey Sauer 4, Brandon Burggraff 2, Max Zimmerman 2, Michael Bieganek 19. FG 21-45 (47 percent), FT 9-12 (75 percent). 3-point 5-18 (28 percent). Conference: 4-6. Overall: 6-11. Next: host St. Cloud Tech 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.