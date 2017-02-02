Area Wrestling: Top-ranked Pioneers finish regular season 29-1
PIERZ—Class 1A's top-ranked Pierz Pioneers added three more wins to their record by sweeping all three meets of their quadrangular Thursday.
The Pioneers defeated Holdingford 69-9, Annandale/Maple Lake 60-12 and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 49-13.
Pierz is 7-0 in the Central Minnesota Conference and 29-1 overall. The Pioneers are off until the Section 7-1A team tournament Feb. 18.
Bemidji 42, PL/PRB 24
PEQUOT LAKES—Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Jake Poehler and Evan Gravdahl recorded pins during the Road Crew's 42-24 loss to the Bemidji Lumberjacks Thursday.
106: Riley Wilson (PL/PRB) wins by forfeit
113: Bryce Golden (B) dec. Addi Harrington 4-3
120: Joe Hudson (B) wins by forfeit
126: Jon Solum (B) maj. dec. Isaac Manthei 15-5
132: Jake Poehler (PL/PRB) pinned Owen Lucas 3:41
138: Nate Golden (B) pinned Zack Tulenchik 1:31
145: Evan Gravdahl (PL/PRB) pinned Alan Wouri 1:47
152: Chance Hinrichs (B) dec. Tim Ryan 7-2
160: Tucker Cain (PL/PRB) dec. Corey McCallister 10-6
170: Nick Peterson (B) maj. dec. over Devyn Richards 13-0
182: Hunter Schoenborn (B) pinned Cody France 1:46
195: Justin Neumann (PL/PRB) dec. Peter Moen 13-9
220: Kaleb Beam (B) wins by forfeit
285: Xavier Whalen (B) wins by forfeit
Overall: PLPRB 9-10. Next: PLPRB at Fergus Falls Quadrangular Friday.