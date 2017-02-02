Recommended for you

The Pioneers defeated Holdingford 69-9, Annandale/Maple Lake 60-12 and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 49-13.

Pierz is 7-0 in the Central Minnesota Conference and 29-1 overall. The Pioneers are off until the Section 7-1A team tournament Feb. 18.

Bemidji 42, PL/PRB 24

PEQUOT LAKES—Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Jake Poehler and Evan Gravdahl recorded pins during the Road Crew's 42-24 loss to the Bemidji Lumberjacks Thursday.

106: Riley Wilson (PL/PRB) wins by forfeit

113: Bryce Golden (B) dec. Addi Harrington 4-3

120: Joe Hudson (B) wins by forfeit

126: Jon Solum (B) maj. dec. Isaac Manthei 15-5

132: Jake Poehler (PL/PRB) pinned Owen Lucas 3:41

138: Nate Golden (B) pinned Zack Tulenchik 1:31

145: Evan Gravdahl (PL/PRB) pinned Alan Wouri 1:47

152: Chance Hinrichs (B) dec. Tim Ryan 7-2

160: Tucker Cain (PL/PRB) dec. Corey McCallister 10-6

170: Nick Peterson (B) maj. dec. over Devyn Richards 13-0

182: Hunter Schoenborn (B) pinned Cody France 1:46

195: Justin Neumann (PL/PRB) dec. Peter Moen 13-9

220: Kaleb Beam (B) wins by forfeit

285: Xavier Whalen (B) wins by forfeit

Overall: PLPRB 9-10. Next: PLPRB at Fergus Falls Quadrangular Friday.