Trey Skeesick added 16 points for the Cards who led 45-26 at halftime.

Dilworth-G-F 26 47—73

Staples-Motley 45 32—77

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON

Taylor Irwin 6, Kyle Rothschadl 9, Aiden Leach 5, Brandon Ciak 8, Tanner Tahran 1, Nathan Leitner 2, Ryan Poehls 4, Ethan Edeen 35, Drew Coalwell 4. FT 12-18 (67 percent).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Josh Lombard 7, Gavin Smith 30, Derek Kennedy 5, Jack Fietek 9, Brayden Losh 4, Mason Rychner 3, Max Giza 3, Trey Skeesick 16. FT 15-27 (56 percent). Overall: 9-8. Next: at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Pillager 79, New York Mills 50

PILLAGER—Ridge Hunstad led a balanced scoring attack for Pillager with 16 points as the Huskies rolled past the New York Mills Eagles 79-50 in Thursday's Park Region Conference game.

Ryan Foehrenbacher added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies while Tanner Swenson contributed 14 points and Damian Fink 12.

New York Mills 24 26—50

Pillager 37 42—79

NEW YORK MILLS

Skylar Mursu 5, Ethan Hendrickx 4, Brady Bauck 14, Anthony Arno 3, Peter Hendrickx 2, Paul Hendrickx 2, Jordan Guldseth 2, Nic Kangas 11, Chase Helmeke 3, Jonas Baune 4. FT 4-8 (50 percent).

PILLAGER

Braeden Wangsness 8, Ridge Hunstad 16, Damian Fink 12, Tanner Swenson 14, Levi Nagel 2, Spencer Schaefer 7, Kaleb Smith 2, Joshua Doss 3, Ryan Foehrenbacher 15. FT 2-5 (40 percent). Conference: 6-3. Overall: 11-8. Next: host Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wadena-Deer Creek 76,

Henning 56

WADENA—Dacotah Mittag tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds during the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines' 76-56 Park Region Conference win over the Henning Hornets Thursday.

Noah Ross added 25 points, Ryan Anderson 10 points and Bereket Loer five steals for the Wolverines who handed the Hornets their eighth straight defeat.

Henning 32 24—56

Wadena-Deer Creek 43 33—76

HENNING

Parker Fraki 2, Blake Wallevand 5, Isaac Fisher 6, Sam Fisher 9, Bryce Rach 5, Jon Eckhoff 6, Adam Lange 7, Jacob Quam 16. FG 21-62 (34 percent), FT 13-18 (72 percent). 3-point 1-15 (7 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Bereket Loer 9, Jonathan Pantages 3, Matt Goeden 1, Thomas Quincer 8, Noah Ross 25, Alexander Burckhard 3, Ryan Anderson 10, Dacotah Mittag 15, Henry Fitzsimmons 2. FG 29-64 (45 percent), FT 12-16 (75 percent). 3-point 6-18 (33 percent). Conference: 5-4. Overall: 9-7. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Braham 65, Aitkin 61

AITKIN—Hunter Moe scored 25 points in the Aitkin Gobblers' 65-61 Great River Conference loss to the Braham Bombers Thursday, ending their 3-game winning streak.

DJ Haaskens recorded 12 points and six assists for the Gobblers, and Spencer Jacobs tallied six blocks.

Braham 36 29—65

Aitkin 31 30—61

BRAHAM

Alec Downing 12, Grant Wilsey 3, Ryan Wyganowski 15, Josh Zimpel 3, Hunter Richmond 5, Matt Rydlund 14, Cody Carlson 13. FT 13-20 (65 percent).

AITKIN

Wyatt Sanford 4, DJ Haasken 12, Jeb Sanford 4, Garrett Westerlund 7, Hunter Moe 25, Caleb Curtiss 6, Spencer Jacobs 3. FT 7-10 (70 percent). Conference: 5-6. Overall: 5-12. Next: host Hinckley-Finlayson 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Milaca 77, Little Falls 60

LITTLE FALLS—Austin Weisz registered 20 points during the Little Falls Flyers' 77-60 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Milaca Wolves Thursday.

Michael Hanowski added 12 points and Dylan Lukasavitz 11 for the Flyers who have lost five in a row.

Milaca 38 39—77

Little Falls 32 28—60

MILACA

Sam Berg 4, Peyton Rothanburg 4, Matthew Fransen 29, Jimmy Kragt 16, Blake Kiel 7, Cade Sorenson 2, Zach Patten 2, Dylan Ash 13.

LITTLE FALLS

Austin Weisz 20, Joe Alholm 4, Caleb Strack 2, Dylan Lukasavitz 11, Michael Hanowski 12, Derek Poser 2, Austin Erdmann 9. FG 22-56 (39 percent), FT 10-12 (83 percent). 3-point 6-27 (22 percent). Conference: 3-4. Overall: 6-10. Next: host Rocori 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Nevis 55, PR-Backus 39

PINE RIVER—Kiel Struss tallied 17 points during the Pine River-Backus Tigers' 55-39 Northland Conference loss to the Nevis Tigers.

Nevis is ranked fifth in Class 1A, leads the conference at 10-0, is 17-1 overall, and has won 12 in a row.

Nevis 29 26—55

Pine River-Backus 30 9—39

NEVIS

Zach Henry 2, Andrew Dudley 12, Griffin Chase 20, Jack Landquist 9, Michael Landquist 8, Tom Wormley 4. FG 19-45 (42 percent), FT 9-13 (69 percent). 3-point 8-21 (38 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Torry Hirschey 8, Nick Ackerman 8, Kiel Struss 17, Travis Tschida 3, Nate Brasel 3. FG 13-35 (37 percent), FT 8-8 (100 percent). 3-point 5-14 (36 percent). Conference: 4-6. Overall: 8-9. Next: at Northome-Kelliher 7:45 p.m. Friday.