Ehnstrom finished 9 of 16 from behind the arc and ended with 29 points. Aitkin's Naomi Lane added 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Ogilvie 25 27—52

Aitkin 34 37—71

OGILVIE

Shania Nahring 22, Maizy Burk 13, Breanna Carlson , Emma Vogel 2, Hannah Hufstedler , Lilly Lee 15,. FT 22-26.

AITKIN

Taylor Ehnstrom 29, Naomi Lane 13, Kaija Davies 6, Maggi Fellerman 11, Ramsey Moe 7, Brooklyn Brezinsky 3, McKenna MacDonald 2. FG 28-72. FT 3-8. 3-point 12-29. Conference: 8-2. Overall: 111-6. Next: at Braham 7:30 p.m. Friday.

PRB 71, Blackduck 32

PINE RIVER—Bailey Wynn's 22 points paced the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 71-32 win over the Blackduck Drakes in Thursday's Northwoods Conference game.

Shelby Adkins added 10 points and Alyssa Semmler contributed nine points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers who are 9-1 in the conference.

Blackduck 23 9—32

Pine River-Backus 37 34—71

BLACKDUCK

Haley Murray 4, Alexa Sparby 19, Jada Landis 3, Zoey Mills 6. FG 12-40 (30 percent), FT 5-7 (71 percent). 3-point 3-13 (23 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 22, Gabby Rainwater 5, Olivia Adkins 4, Shelby Adkins 10, Alyssa Semmler 9, Andrea Semmler 5, Anna Felthous 2, Rylie Hirschey 8, Emma Barchus 4, Emma Templeton 2. FG 26-72 (36 percent), FT 11-20 (55 percent). 3-point 8-21 (38 percent). Conference: 9-1. Overall: 14-5. Next: at Northome-Kelliher 6 p.m. Friday.

Kimball 65, Pierz 55

KIMBALL—Kelsi Stuckmayer scored 24 points for the Pierz Pioneers in their 65-55 loss to the Kimball Cubs Thursday.

Kimball—65

Pierz —55

KIMBALL

Kenzie Leither 11, Madison Hurrle 9, Ashley Schindele 17, Katie Merchant 10, Caitlin O'Brien 7, Erin O'Brien 11. FG 23-46 (50 percent), FT 12-26 (46 percent). 3-point 7-12 (58 percent).

PIERZ

Rebecca Athman 2 , Kelsi Stuckmayer 24, Taryn Becker 4, Taylor Kimman 6, Kacy Broschofsky 8, Brittney Boser 7, Avy Lease 4. FG 20-64 (31 percent), FT 9-15 (60 percent). 3-point 6-13 (46 percent). Conference: 1-8. Overall: 6-12. Next: at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 7:15 p.m. Monday.