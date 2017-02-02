Area Boys Hockey: Fifth-ranked Crusaders cruise past Flyers

Recommended for you

Goalie Justin Pekula stopped 19 of 28 shots over the first two periods and Jay Strack rejected all eight he faced in the third for the Flyers.

Cathedral 2 7 0—9

Little Falls 0 0 0—0

First period: SCC-Reagan Garden (Jackson Savoie) 7:56; SCC-Nate Warner (Jake Van Halbeck) 13:01

Second period: SCC-Michael Spethmann (Van Halbeck) 0:55; SCC-Savoie (Reid Bogenholm) 1:15; SCC-Van Halbeck (Warner) 3:53; SCC-Nate Martin 8:05; SCC-Savoie 10:04; SCC-Martin (James Anderson) 10:44; SCC-Garden (Spethmann, Jeron Hirschfeld) ppg 14:37

Shots on goal: LF 12, SCC 36

Goalies: LF-Justin Pekula 34:00 (19 saves), Jay Strack 17:00 (8 saves); SCC-Jake Levinski (12 saves)

Conference: LF 0-2. Overall: LF 13-7. Next: Little Falls at Alexandria 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Detroit Lakes 7,

Wadena-DC 5

WADENA—Bryce Cooper scored twice for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 7-5 Mid-State Conference loss to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday.

Also scoring for WDC were Nolan Killian, Preston Warren and Max Phillips.

Goalie Noah Stevens collected 33 saves for the Wolverines who were outshot 40-19, but led 5-2 after two periods.

Detroit Lakes 2 0 5—7

Wadena-DC 1 4 0—5

First period: DL-N. Lund (Brady Morris, Will Green) 11:18; DL-Lund (Green) 7:58; WDC-Bryce Cooper (Max Phillips, Josh Daigneault) 0:42

Second period: WDC-Nolan Killian (Phillips) 14:27; WDC-Phillips (Cooper) 6:55; WDC-Cooper (Colby Schertier, Daigneault) 6:41; WDC-Preston Warren (Jake Dykhoff) 5:27

Third period: DL-Jack Deconcini 15:26; DL-Jackson Carblom (Trey Seebold, Bailey Tuilus) 12:46; DL-Seebold (Carlblom) ppg 6:52; DL-Carlblom (Seebold, Tuilius) 2:30; DL-Collin Ginnaty (Adam Gotchie) eng 0:41

Shots on goal: WDC 19, DL 40

Goalies: WDC-Noah Stevens (33 saves); DL-Ben Boomgaarden (14 saves)

Conference: WDC 3-5. Overall: WDC 9-12-1. Next: WDC at Becker/Big Lake 5:45 p.m. Saturday.