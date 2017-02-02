Tulenchik stopped 32 shots while the Lightning put 24 on net. The Lightning have won four straight and 10 of their last 11. They are 5-0 in the conference, 18-6 overall.

Hayden Boelter scored twice for Northern Lakes while Sam Gutzman and Caitlyn Gutzman each added goals.

Northern Lakes can win the conference title outright with a win over Prairie Centre Friday in their final game of the regular season. The Lightning defeated the Blue Devils 2-0 Dec. 13.

Detroit Lakes 0 0 0—0

Northern Lakes 1 2 1—4

First period: NL-Hayden Boelter (Michaela Stangle) 14:16

Second period: NL-Sam Gutzman (Sydney Tietz, Mandi Soderholm) 9:41; NL-Caitlyn Gutzman (Sam Gutzman, Boelter) ppg 11:42

Third period: NL-Boelter (Caitlyn Gutzman, Chelsea Skluzacek) shsg 3:35

Shots on goal: NL 24, DL 32

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (32 saves)

Conference: NL 5-0. Overall: NL 18-6. Next: Northern Lakes vs. Prairie Centre at Long Prairie 7 p.m. Friday.

Fergus Falls 7, Prairie Centre 3

SAUK CENTRE—The Fergus Falls Otters defeated the Prairie Centre Blue Devils 7-3 in a non-conference matchup Thursday.

Prairie Centre, 11-10-1 overall, hosts Northern Lakes at Long Prairie 7 p.m. Friday in a Mid-State Conference contest.