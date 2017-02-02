Area Girls Hockey: Tulenchik, Lightning cruise to fourth-straight win
DETROIT LAKES—Freshman goalie Chaia Tulenchik was perfect in net for the Northern Lakes Lightning who earned at least a share of the Mid-State Conference title with a 4-0 win over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday.
Tulenchik stopped 32 shots while the Lightning put 24 on net. The Lightning have won four straight and 10 of their last 11. They are 5-0 in the conference, 18-6 overall.
Hayden Boelter scored twice for Northern Lakes while Sam Gutzman and Caitlyn Gutzman each added goals.
Northern Lakes can win the conference title outright with a win over Prairie Centre Friday in their final game of the regular season. The Lightning defeated the Blue Devils 2-0 Dec. 13.
Detroit Lakes 0 0 0—0
Northern Lakes 1 2 1—4
First period: NL-Hayden Boelter (Michaela Stangle) 14:16
Second period: NL-Sam Gutzman (Sydney Tietz, Mandi Soderholm) 9:41; NL-Caitlyn Gutzman (Sam Gutzman, Boelter) ppg 11:42
Third period: NL-Boelter (Caitlyn Gutzman, Chelsea Skluzacek) shsg 3:35
Shots on goal: NL 24, DL 32
Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (32 saves)
Conference: NL 5-0. Overall: NL 18-6. Next: Northern Lakes vs. Prairie Centre at Long Prairie 7 p.m. Friday.
Fergus Falls 7, Prairie Centre 3
SAUK CENTRE—The Fergus Falls Otters defeated the Prairie Centre Blue Devils 7-3 in a non-conference matchup Thursday.
Prairie Centre, 11-10-1 overall, hosts Northern Lakes at Long Prairie 7 p.m. Friday in a Mid-State Conference contest.