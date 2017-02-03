Area Wrestling: 3 Cards grab titles

S-M's Alex Erpelding won at 170 pounds to capture his fourth WHAN title and improve his record to 31-1.

Spencer Miller also took first for the Cardinals and improved his record to 32-2.

Kaven Blazek led the eighth-place Crosby-Ironton Rangers as he finished second at 138 and improved to 26-8. Nate Williams finished third for the Rangers and improved his record to 27-6.

Team Scores (10 teams): 1-Thief River Falls 192.50, 2-Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena 186.50, 3-Staples-Motley 155.00, 4-Deer River 127.00, 5-Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway 117.50, 8-Crosby-Ironton 88.50

Crosby-Ironton Results

106: 5-Aeden Voss 1-2

120: 3-Nate Williams 3-1

126: 5-Adam Christopher 3-2

132: 5-Josh Mienert 2-2

138: 2-Kaven Blazek 2-1

145: Austin Johnson 0-2

152: Zach Bennett 0-2

160: 5-Gabe Ryappy 2-2

195: 4-Taylor Eigenheer 2-2

220: 4-Eli Lies 0-2

Next: Crosby-Ironton in Section 7-1A team tournament Feb 18.

Staples-Motley Results

113: 1-Spencer Miller 2-0

120: 6-Brayden Christensen 2-3

126: 3-Owen Bjerga 3-1

132: 1-Eric Lisson 3-0

138: 4-Jasiah Paskewitz 2-2

152: 4-Isaac Swendsrud 2-2

160: Jonathan Lisson 0-2

170: 1-Alex Erpelding 2-0

182: 4-Shane Guggenberger 2-2

195: 3-Braden Tyrell 3-1

Next: United North Central at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

PL/PRB wins three

FERGUS FALLS—Addi Harrington, Cody France and Justin Neumann each went 3-0 with two pins and the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew scored three wins at the Fergus Falls Quadrangular Friday.

The Road Crew defeated Roseau 66-24, Sauk Centre/Melrose 37-30 and Fergus Falls 60-24 to improve their overall record to 12-10.

Evan Gravdahl also picked up two pins for PL/PR-B.

PL/PRB 66, Roseau 24

PL/PRB 37, Sauk Centre/Melrose 30

PL/PRB 60, Fergus Falls 24

106: Riley Wilson 1-0, Evan Koering 1-1

113: Riley Wilson 0-2, Addi Harrington 1-0

120: Zack Stevenson 0-1, Addi Harrington 2-0

126: Isaac Manthei 2-1

132: Zack Tulenchik 0-1, Jake Poehler 2-0

138: Jake Poehler 0-1, Zack Tulenchik 1-1

145: Evan Gravdahl 2-1

152: Tim Ryan 1-0, Tucker Cain 1-1

160: Tucker Cain 1-0, Devyn Richards 1-0, Peter Koering 1-0

170: Devyn Richards 1-1,

182: Cody France 3-0

195: Justin Neumann 3-0

220: John Urseth 2-0

285: Myca Reynolds 1-1, John Urseth 1-0

Overall: 12-10. Next: PLPRB at United North Central 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Pioneers sweep

PIERZ—Seven Pierz wrestlers went 3-0 as Class 1A's top-ranked Pioneers swept all three meets in their quadrangular Thursday.

Included in the group were Brandon Funk , Jake Andres, Reese Kapsner, Andrew Tomala, Jalen Jansen, Brett Kapsner and Matt Kummet.

The Pioneers defeated Holdingford 69-9, Annandale/Maple Lake 60-12 and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 49-13.

Pierz is 29-1 overall heading into the Section 7-1A team tournament Feb. 18.