Area Wrestling: 3 Cards grab titles
WALKER—Eric Lisson won the 132-pound bracket, recorded his 125th win and improved his record to 29-6 for the third-place Staples-Motley Cardinals Friday at the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis Tournament.
S-M's Alex Erpelding won at 170 pounds to capture his fourth WHAN title and improve his record to 31-1.
Spencer Miller also took first for the Cardinals and improved his record to 32-2.
Kaven Blazek led the eighth-place Crosby-Ironton Rangers as he finished second at 138 and improved to 26-8. Nate Williams finished third for the Rangers and improved his record to 27-6.
Team Scores (10 teams): 1-Thief River Falls 192.50, 2-Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena 186.50, 3-Staples-Motley 155.00, 4-Deer River 127.00, 5-Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway 117.50, 8-Crosby-Ironton 88.50
Crosby-Ironton Results
106: 5-Aeden Voss 1-2
120: 3-Nate Williams 3-1
126: 5-Adam Christopher 3-2
132: 5-Josh Mienert 2-2
138: 2-Kaven Blazek 2-1
145: Austin Johnson 0-2
152: Zach Bennett 0-2
160: 5-Gabe Ryappy 2-2
195: 4-Taylor Eigenheer 2-2
220: 4-Eli Lies 0-2
Next: Crosby-Ironton in Section 7-1A team tournament Feb 18.
Staples-Motley Results
113: 1-Spencer Miller 2-0
120: 6-Brayden Christensen 2-3
126: 3-Owen Bjerga 3-1
132: 1-Eric Lisson 3-0
138: 4-Jasiah Paskewitz 2-2
152: 4-Isaac Swendsrud 2-2
160: Jonathan Lisson 0-2
170: 1-Alex Erpelding 2-0
182: 4-Shane Guggenberger 2-2
195: 3-Braden Tyrell 3-1
Next: United North Central at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
PL/PRB wins three
FERGUS FALLS—Addi Harrington, Cody France and Justin Neumann each went 3-0 with two pins and the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew scored three wins at the Fergus Falls Quadrangular Friday.
The Road Crew defeated Roseau 66-24, Sauk Centre/Melrose 37-30 and Fergus Falls 60-24 to improve their overall record to 12-10.
Evan Gravdahl also picked up two pins for PL/PR-B.
PL/PRB 66, Roseau 24
PL/PRB 37, Sauk Centre/Melrose 30
PL/PRB 60, Fergus Falls 24
106: Riley Wilson 1-0, Evan Koering 1-1
113: Riley Wilson 0-2, Addi Harrington 1-0
120: Zack Stevenson 0-1, Addi Harrington 2-0
126: Isaac Manthei 2-1
132: Zack Tulenchik 0-1, Jake Poehler 2-0
138: Jake Poehler 0-1, Zack Tulenchik 1-1
145: Evan Gravdahl 2-1
152: Tim Ryan 1-0, Tucker Cain 1-1
160: Tucker Cain 1-0, Devyn Richards 1-0, Peter Koering 1-0
170: Devyn Richards 1-1,
182: Cody France 3-0
195: Justin Neumann 3-0
220: John Urseth 2-0
285: Myca Reynolds 1-1, John Urseth 1-0
Overall: 12-10. Next: PLPRB at United North Central 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pioneers sweep
PIERZ—Seven Pierz wrestlers went 3-0 as Class 1A's top-ranked Pioneers swept all three meets in their quadrangular Thursday.
Included in the group were Brandon Funk , Jake Andres, Reese Kapsner, Andrew Tomala, Jalen Jansen, Brett Kapsner and Matt Kummet.
The Pioneers defeated Holdingford 69-9, Annandale/Maple Lake 60-12 and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 49-13.
Pierz is 29-1 overall heading into the Section 7-1A team tournament Feb. 18.