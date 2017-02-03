Area Girls Basketball: Wynn, Tigers shoot down Mustangs

Gabby Rainwater added 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals for PR-B, which defeated K-N 69-35 Jan. 20.

Kelliher/Northome 25 22—47

Pine River-Backus 37 41—78

KELLIHER/NORTHOME

Kaleigha Donnell 8, Destiny Heck 8, Laechen Wagner 21, Shanelle Head 8, Team 2. FG 19-55 (35 percent), FT 5-9 (56 percent). 3-point 4-17 (24 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 22, Gabby Rainwater 15, Shelby Adkins 16, Alyssa Semmler 5, Andrea Semmler 8, Anna Felthous 2, Rylie Hirschey 8, Emma Barchus 2. FG 30-79 (38 percent), FT 10-20 (50 percent). 3-point 8-27 (30 percent). Conference: 10-1. Overall: 15-5. Next: at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crosby-Ironton 62, ML-WR 44

CROSBY—Jami Nelson scored a game-high 19 points and Shyanne Loiland added 15 for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 62-44 non-conference win over the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels Friday.

Mariah Bodle and Karli Nixon both came off the bench to contribute 11 and nine points respectively.

ML-WR 24 20—44

Crosby-Ironton 38 24—62

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Ellie Schaumburg 2, Brooke Wegge 2, Laura Walker 5, Natalie Mikrot 14, Rachel Christy 4, Ella Rhoades 4, Ally Bode 11, Kennedy Janke 2. FG 18-52 (37 percent), FT 9-12 (75 percent). 3-point 3-19 (16 percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Alyssa Klancher 2, Karli Nixon 9, Maddie Winegarner 2, Tori DeCent 4, Shyanne Loiland 15, Jami Nelson 19, Mariah Bodle 11. FG 25-62 (40 percent), FT 8-10 (80 percent). 3-point 4-10 (40 percent). Overall: 9-9. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Pequot Lakes 65, DGF 74

GLYNDON—Olivia Lane and Corina Ruud each finished with 19 points for Pequot Lakes in a 74-65 loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Friday.

The Patriots came into the game having won three of their last four games. Their overall record dropped to 14-4.

DGF 40 34—74

Pequot Lakes 41 24—65

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON

Jena Jacobson 12, Natalie Steichen 12, Katlyn Brenna 3, Rae Critchley 14, Grace Steichen 11, Shelby Mullikin 8, Allie Critchley 9, Sarah Sylliaasen 4, Maria Watt 1. FT 21-32 (66 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Molly Dotty 3, Karli Skog 8, Olivia Lane 19, Kristin Skog 6, Corina Ruud 19, Bre Sewall 5, Sam Littman 5. FT 11-17 (65 percent). Overall: 14-4. Next: hosts Grand Rapids 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

New York Mills 70, Pillager 58

PILLAGER-- Gabby Martin scored 22 points for the Pillager Huskies in their 70-58 Park Region Conference loss to the New York Mills Eagles Friday.

Emma Litke added 11 points for the Huskies, who lost to the Eagles 63-45 Jan. 3.

New York Mills 34 36—70

Pillager 21 37—58

NEW YORK MILLS

Lydia Rutten 23, Tiffany Thompson 10, Rhiana Roberts 11, Marcie Peeters 10, Kaitlyn Kane 4, Anna Carlson 2, Madalyn Erp 4, Ashlee Rimpila 6. FT 14-25 (56 percent).

PILLAGER

Gabby Martin 22, Jordyn Vanvickle 5, Tricia Engholm 1, Hailea Books 4, Bethany Gielow 9, Emma Litke 11, Vanessa Peterson 6. FT 23-36 (64 percent). Conference: 5-6. Overall: 13-7. Next: hosts Upsala 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Menahga 56, Verndale 39

MENAHGA—Shania Glenz led the Verndale Pirates with 14 points and Jordan Carr contributed 11 in a 56-39 loss to the Park Region Conference leading Menahga Braves Friday.

Menahga 29 27—56

Verndale 25 14—39

MENAHGA

Megan Hendrickson 11, Aimee Lake 2, Alayna Lake , Cierra Ahlf 11, Alyssa Peterson 21. FG 18-40 (45 percent), FT 18-24 (75 percent). 3-point 2-11 (18 percent).

VERNDALE

Morgan Glenz 9, Alexys Thompson 1, Katie Johnson 2, Danica Gilb 2, Jordan Carr 11, Shania Glenz 14. FG 13-52 (25 percent), FT 12-23 (52 percent). 3-point 1-13 (8 percent). Conference: 7-4. Overall: 12-7. Next: at Parkers Prairie 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Henning 69, Wadena-Deer Creek 49

HENNING-- Casey Volkmann netted 12 points and Kennedy Gravelle added 11 for the Wadena-Deer Creek in the Wolverines 69-49 Park Region Conference loss to the Henning Hornets Friday.

Henning 38 31—69

Wadena-Deer Creek 26 23—49

HENNING

Val Weller 1, Madison Cichy 4, Ellie Dague 32, Molly Cordes 3, Sydney Eckhoff 1, Abi Eckhoff 6, Paige Wallevand 15, Lydia Hansen 5. FG 28-73 (38 percent), FT 9-13 (69 percent). 3-point 2-10 (20 percent).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Ashley Adams 2, Casey Volkmann 12, Sophie Kreklau 2, Ellie Miron 6, Kennedy Gravelle 11, Rachel Schwartz 4, Packer 4, Mackenzie Carsten 4, Krause 4. FG 18-63 (28 percent), FT 10-13 (76 percent). 3-point 3-16 (18 percent). Conference: 3-8. Overall: 6-15. Next: hosts Pine River-Backus 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Braham 58, Aitkin 45

BRAHAM-- Naomi Lane paced the Aitkin Gobblers with 16 points in a 58-45 Great River Conference loss to the Braham Bombers Friday.

Kaija Davies and Maggi Fellerman each contributed 10 rebounds and nine points for the Gobblers, who beat Braham 54-45 dec. 13.

Braham 26 32—58

Aitkin 21 24—45

BRAHAM

Alexis Hasser 2, Sierra Giffrow 7, Amelia Fiedler 12, Lizzie Altendorf 10, Emily Lindquist 19, Maddie Nelson 2. FT 13-19 (68 percent).

AITKIN

Jillian MacDonald 3, Samantha Forster 1, Taylor Ehnstrom 5, Naomi Lane 16, Kaija Davies 9, Maggi Fellerman 9, Brooklyn Brezinsky 2. FG 20-59 (34 percent), FT 2-9 (22 percent). 3-point 3-14 (21 percent). Conference: 8-3. Overall: 11-7. Next: at Hinckley-Finlayson 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cathedral 68, Little Falls 37

ST. CLOUD-- Sophia Sowada scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Little Falls Flyers in their 68-37 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Friday.

Cathedral 34 34—68

Little Falls 17 20—37

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL

Kate Tomczik 14, Maya Van Erp 8, Abbey Medelberg 5, Hallie Hupf 5, Megan Voit 20, Julia Meyer 2, Abigail Fromelt 1, Morgan Prom 11, Gabby Heying 2. FG 23-49 (47 percent), FT 15-23 (65 percent). 3-point 7-20 (35 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Melissa Geisenhof 4, Terra Motschke 2, Erika Bassett 2, Sophia Sowada 23, Kali Mammenga 6. FG 14-46 (30 percent), FT 7-16 (44 percent). 3-point 2-16 (13 percent). Conference: 0-11. Overall: 1-20. Next: at Mora 7:30 p.m. Thursday.