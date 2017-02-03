Area Girls Hockey: Lightning win Mid-State

The Lightning collected their first outright Mid-State title in program history, and won for the fifth time in a row to close out the regular season.

Chaia Tulenchik stopped 13 shots for the Lightning.

Sydney Tietz opened the scoring for Northern Lakes, but Kenzie Christianson tied the game at one for Prairie Centre. Soderholm put Northern Lakes back up in the second period before Prairie Centre's Kylee Hopp tied it again.

The third period went the same way with Tietz scoring her second goal, only to have the game sent to overtime on a goal from Reece Ritter of the Blue Devils.

Prairie Centre 1 1 1 0—3

Northern Lakes 1 1 1 1—4

First period: NL-Sydney Tietz 16:26; PC-Kenzie Christianson (Mikayla Olson) 4:18

Second period: NL-Mandi Soderholm (Chelsea Skiuzacek) ppg 14:56; PC-Kylee Hopp (Abby Ecker) 8:05

Third period: NL-Tietz 15:27; PC-Reece Ritter 2:16

Overtime: NL-Sam Gutzman (Soderholm) 7:16

Shots on goal: NL 18, PC 16

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (13 saves); PC-Mackenzie Och (14 saves)

Conference: NL 6-0, PC 4-1. Overall: NL 19-6, 11-10-1. Next: Northern Lakes in Section 6-1A quarterfinals Thursday TBA; Prairie Centre at Luverne noon Saturday.