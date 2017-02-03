Area Boys Basketball: 4th-ranked Rangers remain unbeaten

Trey Jacobs added 18 points and Evan Edmundson collected 17 as Class 2A's fourth-ranked Rangers.

Pipestone 16 23

Crosby-Ironton 34 38

PIPESTONE

Carter Colemer 6, Mitchell Bobendrier 3, Trey Pottratz 4, Tristen Pals 1, Ethan Baartman 9, Cole Zephier 2, Tyl Woelber 13, Braeden Rieck 1. FG 16-52 (30 percent), FT 5-13 (38 percent). 3-point 2-16 (13 percent).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 4, Sam Jordan 2, Isaac Burley 5, Evan Edmundson 17, Trey Jacobs 18, Jonathan Jacobson 4, Noah Gindorff 20, Trey Stangel 2. FG 23-48 (48 percent), FT 20-33 (60 percent). 3-point 6-21 (29 percent). Overall: 17-0. Next: vs. Sioux Valley, S.D., at Sioux Falls, S.D., 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pierz 65, HLWW 41

PIERZ—Matt Tautges posted 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Pierz Pioneers who stopped a five-game losing streak with 65-41 Central Minnesota Conference victory over the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers Friday.

Preston Rocheleau added 20 points and eight rebounds for Pierz.

HLWW 17 24—41

Pierz 28 37—65

HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED

Cameron Decker 4, Noah Bundrock 7, Brad Bickmann 9, Chris Zander 2, Brock Bangasser 11, Zach Uter 5, Cody Dickhausen 3. FG 18-56 (32 percent), FT 1-5 (20 percent). 3-point 4-14 (28 percent).

PIERZ

Peter Schommer 9, Lukas Otte 4, Thomas Funk 3, Johnathan Hopkins 4, Matt Tautges 23, Preston Rocheleau 20, Nick Scholl 2. FG 27-62 (43 percent), FT 3-5 (60 percent). 3-point 8-17 (47 percent). Conference: 2-6. Overall: 2-16. Next: host Maple Lake 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Verndale 65, Menahga 40

MENAHGA—Nathan Sabinash amassed 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Verndale Pirates in their 65-40 Park Region Conference win over the Menahga Braves Friday.

Mac Schluttner added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates, who lead the PRC and have won four in a row.

Menahga 19 21—40

Verndale 37 28—65

MENAHGA

Damon Howard 6, Zach Floyd 2, Alan Pietila 2, Luke Wurdock 5, Kirby Hrdlicka 16, Owen Anderson 6, Tristan Aho 3. FG 16-49 (32 percent), FT 5-10 (50 percent). 3-point 3-14 (21 percent).

VERNDALE

Taylor Willis 8, Kyle Schmitz 11, Luke Weniger 2, Mac Schluttner 10, Jordan Brownlow 2, Nathan Sabinash 20, Andrew Barrett 4, Dan Deppa 2, Tyler Willis 6. FG 30-59 (51 percent), FT 4-9 (44 percent). 3-point 1-11 (9 percent). Conference: 8-1. Overall: 12-5. Next: at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Virginia 74, Pequot Lakes 63

PEQUOT LAKES—Gage Westlund scored a game-high 35 points, but Pequot Lakes couldn't overcome a six-point halftime deficit and fell 74-63 to the Virginia Blue Devils Friday.

The loss snaps Pequot's three-game winning streak and improves Virginia's record 18-1.

Nathan Traut added 12 points for the Patriots.

Virginia 33 41—74

Pequot Lakes 27 36—63

VIRGINIA

Drew Aho 11, Nathan Fink 5, Kody Lindgren 2, Max Carlson 8, Tom Norman 12, Ethan Youso 24, Bryce Kennedy 12. FT 20-26 (77 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Adam Casanova 4, Nathan Traut 12, Kirk Johnson 1, Gage Westlund 35, Cody Huss 2, Andy Voges 3, Zach Sjoblad 4, Tyler Manley 2. FT 18-26 (69 percent). Overall: 10-7. Next: host Hibbing 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Northome-Kelliher 76, Pine River-Backus 71 (OT)

NORTHOME—Pine River-Backus' Nick Ackerman totaled 20 points followed by Torry Hirschey's 16 in a 76-71 overtime loss to Northome-Kelliher in a Northland Conference game Friday.

The Tigers trailed by two at intermission and finished regulation in a 64-64 tie, before the Mustangs outscored them 12-7 in overtime.

Northome-K 39 25 12—76

Pine River-Backus 37 27 7—76

NORTHOME/KELLIHER

Johnathan Weidenborner 26, Dylan Albrecht 17, Adnew Stueven 11, Trevor Poxlietner 2, Clyde Jensen 8, Conner Rennemo 3, Todd Stillday 9. FT 17-20 (85 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Brady Raph 11, Torry Hirschey 16, Nick Ackerman 20, Jordan Onken 3, Kiel Struss 6, Nate Brasel 9, Joe Davidson 5. FT 15-17 (88 percent). Conference: 4-7. Overall: 8-10. Next: host Pequot Lakes 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.