Area Boys Basketball: Rangers suffer first loss of season

Noah Gindorff recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds and Trey Jacobs added 12 points for the Rangers, who suffered their first loss after 17 victories.

Sioux Valley 26 38—64

Crosby-Ironton 22 27—49

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 20, Evan Edmundson 3, Trey Jacobs 12, Jonathan Jacobson 2, Noah Gindorff 12. FG 23-56 (41 percent), FT 1-5 (20 percent). Overall: 17-1. Next: host Staples-Motley 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Rocori 58, Little Falls 37

LITTLE FALLS—Joe Alholm scored 12 points for the Little Falls Flyers in their 58-37 loss to the Rocori Spartans Saturday.

Rocori 12 25—37

Little Falls 32 26—58

ROCORI

William Huls 11, Connor Schoborg 4, Eli Backes 2, Will Matuska 6, Kooiman 3, Hunter Larson 4, Sam Olson 18, Derek Thompson 10. FG 24-57 (42 percent), FT 5-10 (50 percent). 3-point 5-18 (28 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Austin Weisz 3, Joe Alholm 12, Dylan Lukasavitz 2, Anthony Vetter 7, Michael Hanowski 2, Justin Primus 4, Derek Poser 5, Thomas Kunkel 2. FG 15-38 (40 percent), FT 2-3 (67 percent). 3-point 5-15 (33 percent). Overall: 6-11. Next: at Becker 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.