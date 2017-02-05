Area Girls Basketball: Wolhowe paces Cardinals' victory
STAPLES—Claire Wolhowe amassed 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 51-40 victory against the Bemidji Lumberjacks Saturday.
S-M's Kelsie Weite scored 11 points and Chelsea Nanik added 10 points.
Bemidji 26 14—40
Staples-Motley 26 25—51
BEMIDJI
Lexi Wade 4, Laura Bieberdorf 7, Mackenzie Nicklason 3, Evette Morgan 2, Klaryssa Whelan 2, Grace Naig 12, Rumer Flatness 10. FG (percent), FT 8-12 (percent). 3-point ( percent).
STAPLES-MOTLEY
Kelsie Weite 11, Chelsea Nanik 10, Sam Schimpp 5, Claire Wolhowe 21, Amber Robben 4. FG 19-48 (40 percent), FT 6-8 (75 percent). 3-point 7-15 (47 percent). Overall: 15-3. Next: at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Grand Rapids 73,
Pequot Lakes 52
PEQUOT LAKES—Olivia Lane scored 20 points and Karli Skog added 12 for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in a 73-52 loss to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Saturday.
Grand Rapids 25 27—52
Pequot Lakes 33 40—73
GRAND RAPIDS
Mya Roberts 2, Heaven Hamling 30, Hannah DeMars 9, Maggie Miska 2, Meara Beighley 11, Jordin McCartney 12, Ashley Henrichsen 7.
PEQUOT LAKES
Addie Hubbard 2, Molly Dotty 2, Karli Skog 12, Quinn Kratochvil 2, Olivia Lane 20, Lyndsey Johnson 1, Corina Ruud 9, Bre Sewall 1, Sam Littman 3. Overall: 10-7. Next: host Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.