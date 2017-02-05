Aitkin was section champion in both events while C-I was third in kick and fourth in jazz. Fourteen teams competed in kick and 13 in jazz.

In 2016, Aitkin won the 1A kick state championship and was runner-up in jazz.

"We are extremely excited to be advancing to state in the high kick and jazz divisions," C-I coach Amy Turk said. "We had an awesome fan section and two great performances.

"We are so proud of our dancers and are looking forward to spending the next two weeks preparing for the state competition at Target Center Feb. 17-18.

Pierz finished seventh in kick, eighth in jazz.

Top Five

Kick: 1-Aitkin, 2-Frazee, 3-Crosby-Ironton, 4-Bagley, 5-Pelican Rapids

Jazz: 1-Aitkin, 2-Frazee, 3-Duluth Marshall, 4-Crosby-Ironton, 5-Pelican Rapids

Next: Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton in Class 1A state jazz meet Feb. 17, Class 1A kick state meet Feb. 18, Target Center, Minneapolis.

Revolution misses state

COLD SPRING—The Pequot Lakes Revolution finished two places away from qualifying for state in kick during the Section 4-2A Meet Saturday.

Pequot placed fifth in kick and seventh in jazz. The top three advance to state.

Jazz: (top 3 advance to state): 1-Rocori 8 rank points; 2-Sartell 10; 3-Sauk Rapids 11.5; 4-St. Cloud Cathedral 14.5, 5-St. Cloud Apollo; 6-Albany; 7-Pequot Lakes; 8-Becker; 9-Detroit Lakes; 10-Alexandria; 11-Melrose 12-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa/Paynesville; 13-Annandale; 14-Foley.

Kick: (top 3 advance to state): 1-Sartell 5 rank points; 2-Rocori 8.5; 3-Cathedral 13; 4-Sauk Rapids; 5-Pequot Lakes, 6-Alexandria; 7-Albany; 8-Apollo; 9- Annandale; 10-Melrose; 11-Detroit Lakes; 12-Becker; 13-BBE/Paynesville; 14-Foley.