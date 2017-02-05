Area Girls Hockey: Blue Devils, Luverne tie

Christianson recorded her goal with 34 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into the overtime.

PC's Abby Ecker scored one goal and Ally Ecker added one assist during the Blue Devils' final game of the regular season.

Luverne 1 1 0 0—2

Prairie Centre 0 0 2 0—2

First period: L-Mariah Aukes (Maddie Dinger, Regan Feit) 10:25

Second period: L-Madison Crabtree (Aukes) 9:37

Third period: PC-Abby Ecker (Kenzie Christianson) 7:59, PC-Christianson (Ally Ecker) 16:24

Shots on goal: PC 49, L 10

Goalies: PC- Mackenzie Och (8 saves); L- Emilie Bartels (47 saves)

Overall: PC 11-11-2. Next: Prairie Centre in Section 6-1A Quarterfinals TBA Thursday.