Area Girls Hockey: Blue Devils, Luverne tie
LUVERNE—Kenzie Christianson tallied one goal and one assist for the Prairie Centre Blue Devils in a 2-2 tie with the Luverne Cardinals Saturday.
Christianson recorded her goal with 34 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into the overtime.
PC's Abby Ecker scored one goal and Ally Ecker added one assist during the Blue Devils' final game of the regular season.
Luverne 1 1 0 0—2
Prairie Centre 0 0 2 0—2
First period: L-Mariah Aukes (Maddie Dinger, Regan Feit) 10:25
Second period: L-Madison Crabtree (Aukes) 9:37
Third period: PC-Abby Ecker (Kenzie Christianson) 7:59, PC-Christianson (Ally Ecker) 16:24
Shots on goal: PC 49, L 10
Goalies: PC- Mackenzie Och (8 saves); L- Emilie Bartels (47 saves)
Overall: PC 11-11-2. Next: Prairie Centre in Section 6-1A Quarterfinals TBA Thursday.