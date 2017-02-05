Area Boys Hockey: Lake of Woods halts Lightning's win streak

Goalie Jaeger Reed recorded 28 saves for the Lightning, who saw their 16-game winning streak come to an end.

Lake of Woods 2 1 3—6

Northern Lakes 0 0 1—1

First period: LOW-Luke Krause (Nathan Poolman) 7:16, LOW-L. Krause (Nathan Poolman, Josh Pieper) 14:42

Second period: LOW-Ryan Torgeson (Asher Chorney) 4:54

Third period: LOW-L. Krause (Gabe Johnson, Reece Chorney) 4:22, NL-Maverick Engstrom ppg 9:17, LOW-A. Chorney (Torgeson) 13:09, LOW-McKord Krause (A. Chorney, Torgeson) 15:32

Shots on goal: NL 27, LOW 34

Goalies: NL- Jaeger Reed (28 saves); LOW- Lemuel Carradice (26 saves)

Overall: NL 19-2-1. Next: Detroit Lakes vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point 7 p.m. Tuesday.

BBLP 8, Wadena-DC 3

PRINCETON—Preston Warren scored two goals for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in an 8-3 loss to Becker/Big Lake/Princeton Saturday.

Jake Dykhoff the other WDC goal.

BBLP 1 4 3—8

Wadena-DC 2 1 0—3

First period: BBLP-Weston Schug ppg 5:22, WDC-Preston Warren 9:10, WDC-Jake Dykhoff (Logan Robinson) 9:33

Second period: BBLP-Luke Mehelich (Schug) ppg 8:00, BBLP-Alec Doran (Phil Stalpes, Aubrey Hartfiel) 8:17, BBLP-Mehelich (Doran, Ryan Murnane) ppg 13:47, WDC-Warren (Josh Daigneault, Dylan McManigle) shg 14:31, BBLP-Murnane (Hartfiel) ppg 15:37

Third period: BBLP-Murnane (Doran, Schug) 4:07, BBLP-Hartfiel (Doran, Murnane) shg 6:30, BBLP-Stalpes (Max Nelson, Murnane) 11:11

Shots on goal: WDC 36, BBLP 24

Goalies: WDC- Noah Stevens (16 saves); BBLP- Zach Piehl (33 saves)

Overall: WDC 9-13-1. Next: Morris-Benson at Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m. Tuesday.