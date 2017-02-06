The contest included a thrilling finish, with the New England Patriots staging a comeback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football league's first-ever Super Bowl overtime. The Patriots returned from a 25-point deficit and quarterback Tom Brady, 39, won his record fifth championship.

The Falcons were in control for much of the game, with a 28-3 lead midway through the third quarter. That likely dragged down ratings for Fox, which posted the least-viewed Super Bowl since 2013, when 108.7 million watched the Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Last year's Super Bowl drew a 111.9 million viewers to CBS Corp's CBS, while the Patriots' previous title game appearance in 2015 helped Comcast Corp's NBC television draw 114.4 million viewers, the most-watched TV broadcast in U.S. history.

Despite the lower viewership, the brief overtime, in which the Patriots scored a touchdown in their first possession, allowed Fox to add four more commercials, which added as much as $20 million to its intake; Fox was charging $5 million for 30-seconds of airtime during the game.

The network brought in an estimated $509.6 million in ad revenue for the broadcast, according to research firm iSpot.TV.