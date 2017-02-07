Central Lakes Conference: Three Warriors honored
Three Brainerd Warriors were named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week ending Feb. 4 in their respective sports.
In boys hockey, junior Jack Evans scored four goals and added an assist in the two games.
In boys swimming, freshman Connor Lund won the 200 and 500 freestyles with lifetime-best times against Fergus Falls.
Gymnast Jaelyn King was honored for scoring 9.35 on vault, 9.4 on balance beam and 9.3 on floor exercise against Willmar.