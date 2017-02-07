Area Boys Hockey: Lightning secure Mid-State crown

The Lakers entered the game in second place and fell to 4-2. The Lightning have just one conference game remaining—a rematch with DL.

Donovan's first goal in the first period was unassisted. Josh Maucieri assisted on the game winner at the 10 minute mark of the third period.

Matt Stangel finished with 30 save for the Lightning.

Detroit Lakes 0 1 0—1

Northern Lakes 1 0 1—2

First period: NL-Shane Donovan 8:25

Second period: DL-Ryan Paskey (Trey Seebold, Bailey Tulius) 16:30

Third period: NL-Donovan (Josh Maucieri) 10:00

Shots on goal: NL 38, DL 31

Goalies: NL-Matt Stangel (30 saves); DL-Ben Boomgaarden (36 saves)

Conference: NL 7-0. Overall: NL 20-2-1. Next: Northern Lakes at Little Falls 7 p.m. Thursday.

Wadena-DC 6, Morris-Benson 2

WADENA—Jake Dykhoff scored two goals and assisted on another as Wadena-Deer Creek defeated Morris-Benson 6-2 in a non-conference game Tuesday.

The win broke a five-game losing streak for the Wolverines.

Noah Stevens secured 19 saves for the Wolverines, who put 72 shots on the Storm net.

Morris-Benson 2 0 0—2

Wadena-DC 3 2 1—6

First period: WDC-Josh Daigneault 16:45; WDC-Jake Dykhoff (Preston Warren,Logan Robinson) 6:36; WDC-Wyatt Hamann (Tyler Reese, Jackson Becker) 3:11; MB-Shawn Aarhus (Blake Engebretson) :08; MB-Dylan Detoy (Hunter Gades) :02

Second period: WDC-Dykhoff (Bryce Cooper) 7:51; WDC-Andrew Sundby (Dykhoff,Warren) 4:21

Third period: WDC-Warren (Sundby, Rylan Olson) 7:11

Shots on goal: WDC 72, MB 21

Goalies: WDC-Noah Stevens (19 saves); MB-Tony Bruns (66 saves)

Overall: WDC 10-13-1. Next: WDC Red Lake Falls at Wadena-Deer Creek 2 p.m. Saturday.

Alexandria 6, Little Falls 3

ALEXANDRIA—Andrew Marod, Bryce Dedomines and Adam Josephson netted goals for the Little Falls Flyers in a 6-3 loss to Class 2A's eighth-ranked Alexandria Cardinals in Tuesday's game between Section 6-1A schools.

Goalie Justin Pekula recorded 21 saves for the Flyers, who were outshot 26-19.

Alexandria 3 1 2—6

Little Falls 1 0 2—3

First period: A-Jack Westlund (Mack Strong, Jack Powell) 1:31; A-Micah Christenson (Derek Berning, Cam Birkeland) ppg 11:55; LF-Andrew Marod (Josh Jennings, Bryce Dedomines) ppg 15:05; A-Westlund (Strong) 15:30

Second period: A-Christenson (Derek Dropik) 0:44

Third period: LF-Dedomines (Adam Josephson) ppg 2:25; A-Doherty (Strong) shg 4:36; LF-Josephson 13:29; A-Westlund (Strong, Doherty) eng 16:01

Shots on goal: LF 24, A 35

Goalies: LF-Justin Pekula (21 saves); A-Aaron Randazzo (16 saves)

Overall: LF 13-8. Next: Northern Lakes at Little Falls 7 p.m. Thursday.