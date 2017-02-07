Area Boys Basketball: Balanced Huskies better W-DC

Braeden Wangsness and Ridge Hunstad scored 17 apiece followed by Tanner Swenson with 15 and Damian Fink and Ryan Foehrenbacher with 13 each.

Noah Ross hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 39 points for W-DC. Dacotah Mittag added 21.

Wadena-DC 37 40—77

Pillager 46 34—80

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Bereket Loer 6, Jonathan Pantages 5, Matt Goeden 2, Noah Ross 39, Alexander Burckhard , Ryan Anderson 4, Dacotah Mittag 21. FT 15-17 (88 percent). Conference: 5-5. Overall: 9-8. Next: host Menahga 7:30 p.m. Friday.

PILLAGER

Braeden Wangsness 17, Ridge Hunstad 17, Damian Fink 13, Tanner Swenson 15, Joshua Doss 5, Ryan Foehrenbacher 13. FT 6-11 (55 percent). Conference: 7-3. Overall: 12-8. Next: host Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Crosby-Ironton 68, Staples-Motley 54

CRSOBY—Crosby-Ironton's Jack Silgen scored a game-high 27 points in Tuesday's 68-54 Mid-State Conference victory over the Staples-Motley Cardinals.

Gavin Smith led S-M with 22 points.

Trey Jacobs added 18 points and Noah Gindorff talied 14 points and 10 rebounds for Class 2A's fourth-ranked Rangers.

Staples-Motley 28 26—54

Crosby-Ironton 34 34—68

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Josh Lombard 3, Gavin Smith 22, Derek Kennedy 3, Jack Fietek 8, Max Giza 2, Trey Skeesick 16. FG 23-46 (50 percent), FT 2-4 (50 percent). 3-point 6-13 (46 percent). Conference: 1-4. Overall: 9-9. Next: at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Friday.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jack Silgen 27, Isaac Burley 2, Evan Edmundson 5, Trey Jacobs 18, Jonathan Jacobson 2, Noah Gindorff 14. FG 30-52 (58 percent), FT 1-3 (33 percent). 3-point 7-18 (39 percent). Conference: 6-0. Overall: 18-1. Next: at Pequot Lakes 6 p.m. Feb. 14.

Lake Region 75, St. Cloud 54

BAXTER—Tyler Ogren scored 26 points and Lake Region Christian broke open a two-point game in the second half on its way to a 75-54 victory over St. Cloud Christian in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Tuesday.

Nick Christenson tallied 15 points and Tommy Thompson and Nik Speliopolous each totaled 13 points for the Hornets.

St. Cloud 36 18—54

Lake Region 38 37—75

LAKE REGION

Tommy Thompson 13, Levi Jensen 3, Nick Christensen 15, Tyler Ogren 26, Daniel Kientzle 3, Nik Speliopoulos 13, John Swanson 2. FG 26-62 (42 percent), FT 16-28 (57 percent). 3-point 7-23 (30 percent). Conference: 12-1. Overall: 17-2. Next: vs.Fourth Baptist at Plymouth 7 p.m. Thursday.

Pequot Lakes 81, PR-Backus 46

PINE RIVER—Gage Westlund scored a game-high 24 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots downed Pine-River Backus 81-46 in a non-conference game for their fifth win in their last six games.

Torry Hirschey finished with 16 points to lead the Tigers, who lost their third in a row.

PR-Backus 26 20—46

Pequot Lakes 48 33—81

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Kristian Bloom 5, Brady Raph 5, Torry Hirschey 16, Nick Ackerman 4, Kiel Struss 4, Justin Potz 1, Nate Brasel 5, Joe Davidson 4,Nathaniel Wosmek 2. FG 9-20 (45 percent), FT 13-19 (87 percent). 3-point 5-16 (31 percent). Overall: 8-11. Next: at Red Lake 7:30 p.m. Friday.

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 8, Adam Casanova 2, Noah Borleis 2, Nathan Traut 2, Kirk Johnson 2, Gage Westlund 24, Cody Huss 10, Kade Kitzman 4, Jordan Schommer 2, Andy Voges 3, Zach Sjoblad 14, Tyler Manley 8. FG 25-43 (58 percent), FT 10-14 (71 percent). 3-point 7-22 (32 percent). Overall: 12-7. Next: at Duluth Denfeld 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Verndale 57, B-H 46

BERTHA—Nathan Sabinash tallied 19 points during the Verndale Pirates 57-46 Park Region Conference victory over the Bertha-Hewitt Bears Tuesday.

Kyle Schmitz, Luke Weniger and Mac Schluttner all scored nine for Verndale, which has won five in a row and lead the PRC with a 9-1 record.

Bertha-Hewitt 18 28—46

Verndale 25 32—57

BERTHA-HEWITT

Austin Mattson 12, William Harren 5, Luke Follmer 4, Charles Bakken 3, Jerry Lamb 12, Brett Jansen 8.

VERNDALE

Taylor Willis 5, Kyle Schmitz 9, Luke Weniger 9, Mac Schluttner 9, Jordan Brownlow 4, Nathan Sabinash 19, Tyler Willis 2. Conference: 9-1. Overall: 13-5. Next: at Henning 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Becker 75, Little Falls 59

BECKER—Michael Hanowski recorded 17 points and eight rebounds during the Little Falls Flyers 75-59 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Becker Bulldogs Tuesday.

Dylan Lukasavitz and Derek Poser each added 11 points for the Flyers, who have lost seven straight.

Becker 37 38—75

Little Falls 30 29—59

BECKER

Hunter McCalla 18, Evan Epperly 2, Tyler Lindquist 11, Justin Kringler 6, Lucas Dertinger 17, Dawson Thom 7, Brandon Gustafson 6, Jack Conzemius 8. FG 26-51 (51 percent), FT 17-22 (77 percent). 3-point 6-20 (30 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Austin Weisz 9, Joe Alholm 8, Dylan Lukasavitz 11, Michael Hanowski 17, Derek Poser 11, Austin Erdmann 3. FG 22-52 (42 percent), FT 5-6 (83 percent). 3-point 10-28 (36 percent). Conference: 3-5. Overall: 6-12. Next: at Mora 6 p.m. Thursday.

H-F 65, Aitkin 55

AITKIN—Wyatt Sanford registered 25 points and DJ Haasken added 11 for the Aitkin Gobblers in Tuesday's 65-55 Great River Conference loss to Hinckley-Finlayson.

The Jaguars lead the Great River with a 14-0 record and improved to 17-2 overall.

Hinckley-F 29 36—65

Aitkin 15 40—55

HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON

Anders Prater 6, Lavone Kroschel 5, Trevor Johnson 12, Kolten Furey 8, T.J. Johnson 10, Travis Visser 15, Kain Furey 1, Chayne Dunkley 8. FG (percent), FT 24-33 (73 percent). 3-point ( percent).

AITKIN

Wyatt Sanford 25, DJ Haasken 11, Garrett Westerlund 7, Hunter Moe 4, Caleb Curtiss 2, Spencer Jacobs 6. FT 10-13 (77 percent). Conference: 5-7. Overall: 5-13. Next: at Ogilvie 7:30 p.m. Thursday.