Area Girls Basketball: Rangers knock off Pequot

Shyanne Loiland added 19 points and Shayla Loiland 11 for the Rangers, who avenged a 63-52 loss to the Patriots Jan. 6

Olivia Lane lead Pequot with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Karli Skog added 22 points for and Corina Rudd 17 for the Patriots, who have lost three straight.

Pequot Lakes 36 32—68

Crosby-Ironton 31 40—71

PEQUOT LAKES

Karli Skog 22, Olivia Lane 27, Corina Ruud 17, Sam Littman 2. FG 20-58 (34 percent), FT 22-31 (71 percent). 3-point 2-7 (29 percent). Conference: 4-2. Overall: 14-6. Next: at Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Friday.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Lily Peterson 3, Shayla Loiland 11, Alyssa Klancher 4, Shyanne Loiland 19, Jami Nelson 28, Mariah Bodle 6. FG 29-66 (44 percent), FT 2-5 (40 percent). 3-point 9-18 (50 percent). Conference: 3-3. Overall: 10-9. Next: hosts Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Aitkin 74,

Hinckley-Finlayson 45

HINCKLEY—Taylor Ehnstrom and Naomi Lane each scored 19 points for the Aitkin Gobblers in Tuesday's 74-45 Great River Conference win over the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars Tuesday.

Maggie Fellerman added 17 points and nine rebounds for Aitkin and Kaija Davies had 12 points. Lane turned in a team-high 10 rebounds and Sam Forester contributed nine assists and seven steals.

Hinckley-Finlayson 15 30—45

Aitkin 38 36—74

AITKIN

Bryn Wilson 2, Taylor Ehnstrom 19, Naomi Lane 19, Kaija Davies 12, Maggi Fellerman 17, McKenna MacDonald 5, Amanda Forster 2. FG 26-69 (38 percent), FT 16-24 (67 percent). 3-point 6-24 (25 percent). Conference: 9-3. Overall: 12-7. Next: at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Pierz 62, LPGE 46

PIERZ—Kelsi Stuckmayer tallied 33 points during the Pierz Pioneers 62-46 non-conference victory over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Tuesday.

Rebecca Athman added 14 points for the Pioneers, who have won three of their last four.

LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE

Claire Liebsch 5, Carolyn Dinkel 20, Rachel Middendorf 11, Kalley Dynes Levin 3, Taylor Kingston 7. FG 18-51 (35 percent), FT 7-15 (46 percent). 3-point 3-12 (25 percent).

PIERZ

Rebecca Athman 14, Malea Boser 1, Kelsi Stuckmayer 33, Taryn Becker 4, Taylor Kimman 4, Brittney Boser 6. FG 19-56 (33 percent), FT 18-26 (69 percent). 3-point 6-12 (50 percent). Overall: 8-12. Next: at Paynesville 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Pine River-Backus 53,

Wadena-Deer Creek 46

WADENA-- Bailey Wynn tallied a team-high 15 points and Shelby Adkins added 11 for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 53-46 non-conference victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines Tuesday.

Alyssa Semmler added 10 points and 11 rebounds and Gabby Rainwater contributed 13 rebounds for PR-B, which has won three straight and 10 of its last 11.

The Wolverines were paced by Rachel Schwartz with 17 points, while Kennedy Gravelle added 13 and Ellie Miron 10.

Wadena-Deer Creek 22 24—46

Pine River-Backus 24 29—53

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Ashley Adams 2, Casey Volkmann 1, Sophie Kreklau 2, Ellie Miron 11, Kennedy Gravelle 13, Rachel Schwartz 17. FG 18-50 (36 percent), FT 6-8 (75 percent). 3-point 4-14 (29 percent). Overall: 6-16. Next: hosts PIllager 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 15, Gabby Rainwater 6, Shelby Adkins 11, Alyssa Semmler 10, Andrea Semmler 7, Rylie Hirschey 5. FG 18-53 (34 percent), FT 12-27 (44 percent). 3-point 5-18 (28 percent). Overall: 16-5. Next: at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Staples-Motley 55,

Detroit Lakes 45

DETROIT LAKES—Claire Wolhowe registered 20 points during the Staples-Motley Cardinals 55-45 Mid-State Conference victory over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Tuesday.

Kelsie Weite added 16 points for the Cardinals, who have won four straight to own a 6-1 conference-leading record.

Detroit Lakes 20 25—45

Staples-Motley 16 39—55

DETROIT LAKES

Emily Larson 2, Naomi Larson 5, Lauren Tschider 2, Kendra Kvebak 4, Mikayla Markuson 5, Lauryn Manning 4, Breanna Price 18, Abby Schramel 5. FT 9-16 (56 percent).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Kelsie Weite 16, Chelsea Nanik 7, Sam Schimpp 5, Kaitlin Longworth 4, Claire Wolhowe 20, Amber Robben 3. FT 13-26 (50 percent). Conference: 6-1. Overall: 16-3. Next: at Frazee 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Verndale 44,

Parkers Prairie 35

PARKERS PRAIRIE—Shania Glenz totaled 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Verndale Pirates in a 44-35 non-conference victory over Parkers Prairie Tuesday.

Jordan Carr tallied 17 points as the Pirates moved their overall record to 13-7.

Parkers Prairie 22 13—35

Verndale 22 22—44

PARKERS PRAIRIE

Kathryn Burquest 11, Rachel Martinson 9, Megan Benzinger 2, Megan Dreger 6, Veronica Schwartz 2, Hillary Moske 3, Faith Alberts 3. FG 14-37 (38 percent), FT 2-12 (17 percent). 3-point 6-15 (40 percent).

VERNDALE

Morgan Glenz 2, Haley Youngbauer 3, Alexys Thompson 2, Jordan Carr 17, Shania Glenz 20. FG 19-38 (50 percent), FT 6-15 (40 percent). 3-point 0-2. Overall: 13-7. Next: hosts Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Thursday.