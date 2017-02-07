Snowmobile Racing: Trout finishes third at Soo I-500
Ryan Trout of Christian Brothers Racing teamed up with Re Wadena to finish third in the Soo I-500 at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
The race is 500 laps on a 1-mile ice track (Daytona 500 style). It took the team 8 hours, 41 minutes, to complete the race with speeds of 115 mph on the straightaways with an Arctic Cat 600 modified.
Trout, 18, was the youngest rider at the event. He and Wadena led one of the country's biggest races for 73 laps.
Trout is a graduate of Staples-Motley High School and now attends Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Wadena, 32, is from Dilworth.
Next up for Trout is the Seven Clans I-500 from Winnipeg to Thief River Falls to Bemidji Wednesday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 10.