College Track and Field: Supinski sets Concordia records

Supinski broke his own 600-meter record, which he set last year at the St. John's quadrangular Feb. 20 with a 1:22.63. On Feb. 3, he posted a 1:21.67. It's the second-fastest time in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this season. It was the second-fastest time of the event.

He then ran a 49:49 to become the first Cobber to crack the 50-second barrier in the 400 dash. His broke the old record of 50.45 set in 2008 by Josh Smith. His record time placed him third and is the fastest time in the conference. It's also the eighth-fastest run in Division III this season.

Hannah Lundstrom, another former Warrior, finished third in the 200 dash for the Cobber women at 26.39.

Former Warriors Maria West and Sara Whiteman helped the Cobber women's distance relay to fifth place.

Staples-Motley High School graduate Jaelin Beachy of North Dakota State University finished seventh in the 60-meter hurdles with a 9.50.

Brian Huber, another fellow S-M Cardinal, won the 200 dash for Minnesota State University Moorhead. He posted a winning time of 22:22. Dragon teammate and Pillager High School graduate Devin Strack placed second in the triple jump with a 45-8.5 effort.

Beachy's former teammate, and current Cardinal and Brainerd Warrior athlete Millie Klefsaas, has signed a national letter of intent to compete for the North Greenville University track team in South Carolina.

Pequot Lakes High School graduate Travis Jacobson did qualify for the Division III Indoor Nationals March 10-11 at Naperville, Ill. The Hamline University men's track and field member do so by tossing a shot put 55-feet-5 at the Opener Meet Jan. 13 at St. Thomas University in St. Paul.

Former Pequot Lakes Patriot Vanessa Lane finished seventh in the 60-meter dash for South Dakota State University at the Jan. 28 Mark Messersmith Invite in Cedar Falls, Iowa.