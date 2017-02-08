Area Girls Basketball: Imdieke, Hornets outlast St. Cloud

Imdieke, who was 9-for-16 from the field, added four assists, three steals and one block as LRCS improved to 13-1 in conference play. Hannah McGaffey contributed 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting and Abby Grider added 10 points and six rebounds.

St. Cloud 29 21—50

Lake Region 32 24—56

ST. CLOUD

Natalia Johnson 2, Lydia Sohre 20, Elle Backus 4, Ola Lyskanowska 12, Hannah Hafstad 9, Lexi Allen 3.

LAKE REGION

Grace Imdieke 18, Abby Grider 10, Valerie Imdieke 2, Hannah McGaffey 17, Taylor Borowicz 2, Lydia Neubert 5, Isabel Anderson 2. FG 26-57 (46 percent), FT 4-8. 3-point 0-2. Conference: 13-1. Overall: 18-2. Next: vs. Fourth Baptist at Plymouth 4:30 p.m. Thursday.