Alpine Skiing: 5 land in top 3 for Mount Ski Gull

Piper Grillo continued her dominance winning in the girls 6-7 age group. Tucker O'Brien won the boys 8-9 age group.

Lauren Kalenberg scored a third-place finish for the girls 10-11 group. Gavin Hoelzel placed second in the boys 12-13 division and Ann Krieger won the girls 14-15 age group.

The next Northland Junior Race Series will be Feb. 12 at Mount Ski Gull.

For more information about the MSG race team visit www.mountskigull.com.

MOUNT SKI GULL RESULTS:

Girls

6-7: 1-Piper Grillo 1:08.65

8-9: 9-Dana Balmer 1:19.50; 13-Rhea Hoagland 1:29.80

10-11: 3-Lauren Kalenberg 58.23; 9-Bridget Collins 1:07.96; 16-Sophia Karsnia 2:43.36

12-13: 6-Morgan Krieger 1:00.77; 7-Ella Kauffman 1:03.38

14-15: 1-Anna Krieger 50.86; 3-Maddie Kalenberg 54.54; 4-Madeline Sherman 55.99

Boys

6-7: 5-Zeke Johnson 1:29.95

8-9: 1-Tucker O'Brien 58.39

10-11: 4-Eli Johnson 58.22; 6-Peter Breitbach 1:00.86; 17-Brayden Tollefson 35.96 (run 1), DQ (run 2)

12-13: 2-Gavin Hoelzel 53.11; 5-Emmett Johnson 56.97; 10-Sean Baumann 1:09.80; 11-Max Krieger 1:10.83

14-15: 4-Ethan Johnson 51.84; 6-Briston Domino 1:08.74