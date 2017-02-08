Men's Basketball: Unbeaten Body Armor retains league lead

Top performers for Body Armor were Anthony Kelley with 19 points and three rebounds and Daakarr Bellfield 15 points and six rebounds. American Family was led by Byron Ninham with 21 points and six rebounds and Travis Dixon 11 points and two rebounds.

In other games, Moe's Contracting and Landscaping beat Grand View Lodge Golf 68-54 as Michael Hoge contributed 24 points and 10 rebounds and Mark Hoge 19 points and two rebounds. Pacing GVLG were Jeremy Wiczek with 10 points and five rebounds and Tim Johnson 10 points and four rebounds.

Justin, Clasen and Company defeated Lightly Seasoned 60-32. Topping JCC were Luke Schramm with 28 points and 11 rebounds and Joel Schramm 18 points and 13 rebounds. Lightly Seasoned's Kyle Oglesby had 10 points and two rebounds and Jake Christenson six points and five rebounds.

The Mambas defeated Oak Lawn 100-84. Leading The Mambas were Darsean Woodson with 24 points and two rebounds and Ahmed Farah 18 points and eight rebounds. Leaders for Oak Lawn were Connor Bowman with 29 points and two rebounds and Riley Kline 26 points and 12 rebounds.

S&W Guide Service defeated Shep's 46-41. Shep's Cole Oswald had 22 points and seven rebounds and Cole Hunstad six points and 10 rebounds. S&W was led by Josh Oseland with 12 points and five rebounds and John Sandberg 10 points and three rebounds.

Select Therapy defeated WAC Transportation 69-58. Top performers for Select were Jake Freeman with 21 points and 12 rebounds and Jesse Smithson 14 points and seven rebounds. WAC's leaders were George Washington with 28 points and four rebounds and Jon Hoffmann 17 points and three rebounds.

Standings through Feb. 7

1. Team Body Armor 10-0

2. Moe's 9-1

3. American Family 8-2

4. Select Therapy 7-3

5. WAC Transportation 6-4

6. The Mambas 5-5

7. Grand View Lodge Golf 4-6

8. S&W Guide Service 4-6

9. Justin, Clasen and Co. 4-6

10. Oak Lawn Tavern 2-8

11. Shep's 1-9

12. Lightly Seasoned 0-10